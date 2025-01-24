Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Shocking Discovery: Romanian Woman Found Dead, Partially Eaten By Her Pet Pugs

A tragic discovery was made in Bucharest when the body of 34-year-old Adriana Neagoe was found partially eaten by her two pugs after being unresponsive for several days.

Shocking Discovery: Romanian Woman Found Dead, Partially Eaten By Her Pet Pugs


A shocking and disturbing discovery was made in Bucharest, Romania, where the body of 34-year-old Adriana Neagoe was found under heartbreaking circumstances. A dedicated dog lover, Adriana owned two pugs that were found beside her lifeless, half-eaten body. Adriana had been unresponsive to calls and messages for several days, prompting her concerned family to check on her well-being. After alerting the authorities, the police and firefighters broke into her apartment, where they were met with an unimaginable scene.

According to reports from The Sun, Adriana’s body was found on the floor, partially consumed by her own unfed pet dogs. It was evident that her pugs, having been left without food for an extended period, had begun to feed on her corpse. While no visible signs of violence were found, an autopsy has been conducted to determine the cause of death. Authorities have launched an investigation, though at present, the cause of her death remains unclear.

Her family and friends were left in shock and grief. “Another angel has gone to heaven,” said Adriana’s sister, Maria Alexandra, in a heartbreaking post on Facebook. She also expressed her sorrow by stating, “My beautiful sister Anda Sasha is no longer among us.” The family has confirmed that a funeral will take place at a local chapel to honor Adriana’s memory.

The tragic event has drawn attention to similar incidents of people dying alone and being found in disturbing conditions. In 2023, a similar case occurred in Argentina when a 67-year-old woman named Ana Ines de Marotte was found partially eaten by her four pet dogs. She had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and was estranged from her daughter. Neighbors, noticing a foul odor emanating from her apartment, alerted authorities, who found the woman’s body lying next to her dogs. It was revealed that the dogs had eaten part of her face and arms, adding to the eerie nature of both incidents.

While these stories are heart-wrenching, they highlight the growing concern over the dangers of isolation, especially for pet owners. Experts emphasize the importance of checking in on elderly and isolated individuals, as these situations could prevent such tragic occurrences.

Meanwhile, the two pugs that were found beside Adriana’s body have been taken to a shelter, as police continue their investigation. As the investigation unfolds, the authorities remain focused on uncovering the exact cause of death and ensuring justice for Adriana.

