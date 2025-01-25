Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has firmly dismissed calls for his resignation following widespread protests against his government’s perceived shift in foreign policy closer to Russia.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has firmly dismissed calls for his resignation following widespread protests against his government’s perceived shift in foreign policy closer to Russia. The protests, which have become the largest seen since Fico’s return to power in 2023, reflect growing unease about the country’s democratic direction and its alignment with Western allies.

Historic Protests Erupt Across Slovakia

On Friday, an estimated 60,000 people gathered in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, while an additional 100,000 joined rallies in cities across the nation. This marks one of the largest waves of public dissent since the 2018 protests triggered by the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak. Those earlier demonstrations led to Fico’s resignation at the time, but he made a political comeback in 2023.

The recent surge in protests follows a controversial private meeting between Fico and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in December 2024. Critics argue that the meeting signals a concerning pivot in Slovakia’s foreign policy, potentially distancing the nation from its EU and NATO commitments.

Prime Minister Fico Refuses to Step Down As Slovakia’s PM

In an interview with Slovakia’s public broadcaster on Saturday, Fico made it clear that he would not resign. “The government can only be changed if there are elections,” he stated, brushing aside calls for his removal.

Fico’s leftist-nationalist administration has also accused progressive opposition groups of plotting to escalate protests to orchestrate an illegal overthrow of the government. However, these allegations have been firmly denied by opposition parties and civic organizations.

Criticism of Democratic Backsliding

Opponents of Fico’s administration claim that his government is undermining democratic principles and moving away from Slovakia’s traditional alliances with the European Union and NATO. Analysts have pointed out that the country’s foreign policy under Fico has grown increasingly critical of EU policies, while simultaneously warming up to Russia.

The civic group Mier Ukrajine (Peace to Ukraine), which organized the Friday protests, has announced plans for another round of demonstrations on February 7. The group has accused Fico of steering the country in a direction that could jeopardize its democratic institutions and longstanding partnerships with Western allies.

Slovakia’s Fico Defends His Foreign Policy Stance

Despite the mounting criticism, Fico defended his government’s approach to international relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining balanced ties with all sides. He reiterated that Slovakia’s policies remain anchored in its EU and NATO membership.

“Our government seeks good relations with all parties. While we may critique certain EU policies, this does not mean abandoning our commitments,” Fico stated.

What’s at Stake for Slovakia?

The protests highlight a pivotal moment for Slovakia as its citizens and political leaders grapple with the country’s place in a rapidly shifting global order. With growing concerns about Russia’s influence in the region and the role of Western alliances, the demonstrations are a clear signal of public discontent.

The coming weeks, especially with additional protests planned for February, will be crucial in determining how Fico’s government navigates this political crisis.