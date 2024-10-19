Journalist Abduqadir Mohamed Nur was abducted from his home early by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA)

In a troubling development for press freedom in Somalia, journalist Abduqadir Mohamed Nur was reportedly abducted from his home early on Friday by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). This incident has raised alarm among press freedom advocates and organizations concerned about the safety of journalists in the country.

Detention Condemned as a “Brazen Attack”

The Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), a prominent organization advocating for the rights of journalists, characterized Nur’s detention as a “brazen attack” on both the reporter and his employer, Risaala Media Corporation. The SJS has been vocal in its condemnation of NISA’s actions, emphasizing the significance of Nur’s critical reporting on state security forces.

Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, the secretary general of SJS, called for immediate action, urging the authorities to release Nur and demanding an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his abduction. Mumin stated, “We demand an independent investigation into the circumstances of this illegal act, holding those responsible accountable for violating the rights of journalists and the principles of justice.”

Circumstances of the Abduction

According to SJS, armed men arrived at Nur’s residence around 3 a.m. on Friday to carry out the abduction. The intruders reportedly confiscated Nur’s phone and laptop, raising concerns about the safety of sensitive information related to his work. Mohamed Abduwahab, head of Risaala Media Corporation, also condemned the “abduction and unlawful actions” against Nur, who is known by the moniker “Jakarta.”

This incident follows a pattern of intimidation against journalists working for Risaala Media. The SJS noted that Nur’s abduction is part of a broader crackdown on press freedom, with several employees of the media outlet having faced arrests for reporting critically on security forces under the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The organization warned that such actions pose a significant threat to independent reporting and the public’s access to unbiased information.

A History of Attacks on Journalists

The case of Abduqadir Mohamed Nur is not isolated. According to reports, journalist AliNur Salaad was arrested in July after similar critical reporting on security forces. Additionally, SJS has documented various attacks on journalists, including incidents during protests in Mogadishu over the rising cost of living.

In a particularly concerning case, journalist Ali Mohammed Ahmed (also known as Ali Shujac) disappeared after being taken by plainclothes police while conducting public interviews. Other journalists, such as Said Abdullahi Kulmiye, faced arrest for reporting on police corruption at checkpoints, while Sharma’arke Abdi Mahdi and Abdinur Hayi Hashi reported being shot at by police officers in May.

Press Freedom Challenges in Somalia

The World Press Freedom Index ranks Somalia 145th out of 180 countries, highlighting the ongoing challenges journalists face in the country. Beyond direct attacks, press freedom groups are also contesting a proposed information law that the government claims aims to reduce leaks and enhance source confidentiality. Critics argue that this law could further impede journalists’ ability to investigate and report on issues of public interest.

A letter from regional and international press freedom advocates, including the International Federation of Journalists, warned that the proposed law could be misused to shield government actions from public scrutiny, thereby eroding the fundamental right to information and facilitating potential abuses of power.

