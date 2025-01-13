Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence Resigns Following App Update Fiasco: What Went Wrong?

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence quits as backlash over flawed app update harms user experience, delays product releases. Interim CEO Tom Conrad takes the helm as the company works to recover from the expensive mistake and win back customer confidence.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence Resigns Following App Update Fiasco: What Went Wrong?

Sonos, the famous speaker maker, announced that its CEO, Patrick Spence, has resigned after much backlash from a problematic app update last year. The update caused problems for customers and delayed product launches, leading to the change in leadership.

The company announced yesterday that board member Tom Conrad, 55, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately. He is an outgoing CEO of Zero Longevity Science, which develops health apps. His appointment comes at a critical time, as Sonos seeks to regain the trust of its customers and refocus development.

The App Update That Started Crisis

In May of last year, Sonos launched a new app that was supposed to update its interface and support a new range of hardware. However, the update was full of bugs. Users were unable to access basic functionalities such as searching their music libraries, setting sleep timers, or even downloading the app.

It was a big setback for many loyal customers who had spent thousands of dollars in the Sonos system when the malfunctioning app took center stage. Reverting to the old app, the company felt, was out of the question, thanks to technical complications. Instead, the company committed itself to addressing problems in the new platform and estimated the cost of repairs between $20 million and $30 million.

The app’s failure sparked widespread condemnation, with various customers expressing irritation at the degraded functionality of their premium speaker systems. The financial impact wasn’t limited to trust in the products, but to the workforce: the company vowed to cut nearly 6% of its workers as a direct result of its financial stress.

In October, Spence publicly recognized the mishaps that surrounded the launch of the app. He, with seven other executives, publicly showed accountability by agreeing to forego their respective annual bonuses. The damage was too heavy on the company’s reputation and to the internal morale, paving the way to the point Spence would resign.

Difficult Road Ahead

These are the two biggest challenges for Sonos now: refocusing customer trust and firming up internal operations. Tom Conrad will continue to lead Sonos into fixing these issues, focusing on ensuring that new devices are properly integrated.

ALSO READ | Walmart Revamps Its Iconic Logo After 20 Years: Will Spark Continue To Define The Brand?

Filed under

Sonos CEO

Advertisement

Also Read

Aldi Recalls 25,000 Pounds Of Frozen Taquitos Over Contamination Concerns – Check Your Freezer Now!

Aldi Recalls 25,000 Pounds Of Frozen Taquitos Over Contamination Concerns – Check Your Freezer Now!

Spain Plans 100% Tax On Homes Bought By Non-EU Residents Amid Housing Crisis

Spain Plans 100% Tax On Homes Bought By Non-EU Residents Amid Housing Crisis

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Walmart Revamps Its Iconic Logo After 20 Years: Will Spark Continue To Define The Brand?

Walmart Revamps Its Iconic Logo After 20 Years: Will Spark Continue To Define The Brand?

‘Deep State’ Fears Grow: Poll Finds Federal Workers Ready To Defy Trump’s Second Term Agenda

‘Deep State’ Fears Grow: Poll Finds Federal Workers Ready To Defy Trump’s Second Term Agenda

Entertainment

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox