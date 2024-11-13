Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
South Dakota Senator Thune Defeats Rick Scott And John Cornyn For Top Senate GOP Role

South Dakota Senator John Thune has emerged as the next Republican leader in the US Senate, having secured support from most of the party colleagues in the upper chamber of the US Congress. His victory in a secret ballot on Wednesday morning ensured the end of Mitch McConnell’s long tenure as the Senate’s top Republican and positioned him in the place of the highest Republican influence in Capitol Hill.

Thune Beats Rick Scott and John Cornyn

Thune’s selection was a clear rebuke to the political allies of President-elect Donald Trump, including well-known figures like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who all publicly supported Florida Senator Rick Scott for the role. Scott, however was voted out in the initial round of voting and Thune defeated Texas Senator John Cornyn in the second round for the top Senate Republican position.

Role Played by Trump in the Leadership Election

Contrarily, after tearing Senator Thune into shreds in public several years ago, President-elect Donald Trump declined to endorse the leading contender for the top leadership. Thune is a politician whom Trump once called “weak and ineffective,” and also one whom he termed a “Rino” (Republican in name only). Despite not having the endorsement of Trump, however, the latter’s decision to sit out the race did nothing to block the former from securing the support of his colleagues.

This is a defining moment in Senate leadership as Thune now becomes more responsible in leading the Republican Party in the Senate from McConnell, who has been in control for many years.

Shifting Of Leadership

The outcome of this leadership vote indicates that the shift within the Republican Party will continue to be gradual as new faces emerge, disentangling themselves from some of the more traditional leadership figures such as McConnell. Thune is on record as a pragmatic leader who, in the past, has demonstrated firm ties with the Republican establishment; now, he faces the onerous task of unifying a party still trying to find its feet amidst internal divisions.

ALSO READ: Miller’s Appointment Could Affect H-1B Visa Holders, Especially Indian Tech Workers

 

