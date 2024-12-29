Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday morning when a Jeju Air flight crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday morning when a Jeju Air flight crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 people, was attempting to land after arriving from Bangkok. Authorities believe that a bird strike, combined with adverse weather conditions, led to the crash. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but the aftermath was devastating, with many lives lost.

South Korea Plane Crash and Explosion

The incident took place at approximately 9:03 AM local time as the flight made its final approach to Muan International Airport. As the plane neared the runway, an explosion occurred in the aircraft’s right engine, as captured in video footage. Another video showed the aircraft skidding along the runway without its landing gear deployed, trailing smoke from the engines. The plane eventually collided with a concrete barrier and erupted into flames.

According to Lee Jeong-hyeon, the chief of Muan fire station, the crash is believed to have been caused by a bird strike, worsened by adverse weather conditions. However, the exact cause of the crash will be determined following a joint investigation.

Bird Strike Warning Issued to The South Korea Plane

Just minutes before the crash, the airport control tower had issued a bird strike warning to the flight, alerting the pilots to the potential danger. The warning advised the crew to consider diverting to another landing location. Despite the alert, the pilots attempted the landing, leading to the explosion and subsequent crash.

Emergency Rescue Efforts

The scene that greeted emergency responders was harrowing, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky and the wreckage consumed by flames. Firefighters managed to rescue two crew members, who were critically injured but conscious at the time of their rescue. A massive response operation was mounted, with nearly 1,600 personnel, including police, soldiers, and firefighters, deployed to assist with the recovery.

Lee Jeong-hyeon described the wreckage as being “almost completely destroyed, with only the tail section recognisable.” He also noted that identifying the deceased was difficult due to the severe damage caused by the fire.

Officials recovered the flight’s black box and cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage, which will be crucial in understanding the series of events that led to the crash. Investigators will examine these devices to shed light on what happened before and during the tragic incident.

Government and Airline Response

In the aftermath of the crash, Acting President Choi Sang-mok convened an emergency meeting to oversee the response. He promised that all available resources would be used to assist in the rescue efforts and to support the affected families. “The government is dedicated to managing the aftermath and supporting the bereaved,” Choi said.

Jeju Air also expressed its “profound apologies” for the incident and pledged full cooperation in the ongoing investigation. Boeing, the manufacturer of the aircraft, extended condolences to the families and promised to provide technical assistance as needed.

The crash has left the community shaken, and authorities are working diligently to piece together the events that led to this devastating tragedy. The investigation into the crash will continue as officials seek answers and support for the victims and their families.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Last Mann Ki Baat Of The Year, Highlights In The Growth In Entertainment Industry

Filed under

Bird Strike South Korea Plane Crash

Advertisement

Also Read

Shocking! 40-Year-Old Pastor Killed In Shark Attack During Family Fishing Trip At Great Barrier Reef

Shocking! 40-Year-Old Pastor Killed In Shark Attack During Family Fishing Trip At Great Barrier Reef

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Maharashtrian Man Reveals Getting Married To Cousin, Internet Reacts, ‘Ae Vedya’

Maharashtrian Man Reveals Getting Married To Cousin, Internet Reacts, ‘Ae Vedya’

Entertainment

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping Net Worth Of $20 Million

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated Her Obsession With Yellowstone

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created Lot Of Drama’

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox