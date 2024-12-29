At least 85 people lost their lives when an airliner crashed and exploded into a fireball at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday, as reported by the national fire agency.

At least 62 people lost their lives when an airliner crashed and exploded into a fireball at South Korea’s Muan International Airport on Sunday, as reported by the national fire agency. The incident occurred when Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand, attempted to land shortly after 9 a.m. local time. Two individuals, believed to be crew members, were rescued from the wreckage.

BREAKING: New video shows moment Boeing 737-800 plane carrying 181 people onboard crashes at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

The Reason Of The Crash

The plane’s landing gear is suspected to have malfunctioned during the approach, though emergency officials are also investigating the possibility of a bird strike contributing to the crash. Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by the plane’s contact with birds, leading to a landing gear failure. Among the passengers, two Thai nationals were aboard.

The crash occurred amid a significant political crisis in South Korea. Following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s acting predecessor, acting President Han Duck-soo, the country has been in political turmoil, with Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok stepping in as interim leader. Choi has ordered the mobilization of all available resources for the rescue operation.

In the aftermath of the crash, all domestic and international flights at Muan International Airport were canceled. The rescue operation remains ongoing, with emergency teams working to retrieve survivors and assess the full extent of the damage.

