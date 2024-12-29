Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Plane Crash Again: 47 Killed With 181 Onboard Amid Landing In South Korea, Watch Video

A devastating air crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea claimed the lives of at least 47 people, with many others suffering injuries. The incident occurred on Sunday when a Jeju Air flight from Bangkok, carrying 181 passengers and 6 crew members, crash-landed on the runway, veering off course and colliding with a fence. The flight, which was en route from Thailand, was attempting to land at the airport in the southwestern part of the country, a key hub in the South Jeolla Province.

The crash took place at approximately 9:07 am local time, with horrifying scenes unfolding as black smoke billowed into the sky. Emergency responders and firefighters rushed to the scene, working tirelessly to extinguish the flames and carry out rescue operations. Yonhap News Agency reported that, while the death toll initially stood at 29, the number of fatalities was expected to rise as the recovery efforts continued.

Rescue teams discovered at least one survivor amidst the wreckage, providing a glimmer of hope amid the tragic aftermath. The incident marks the first major crash at Muan International Airport, a facility that had, until now, been free from such severe accidents.

South Korea’s acting president, Choi Sang-mok, who had recently assumed office amid the country’s political crisis, swiftly ordered all-out rescue efforts to assist the victims. His office confirmed that full resources were being allocated to the operation.

As authorities investigate the cause of the crash, questions are being raised about the safety protocols in place at the airport and the flight’s landing conditions. The crash has sent shockwaves through the region, and further details about the victims and the investigation are expected in the coming days.

This incident highlights the unpredictable dangers of air travel, and the grief-stricken families of those involved will undoubtedly be seeking answers in the aftermath of this tragic event.

Also Read: VIDEO: Israel Deploys US THAAD System To Intercept Missile from Yemen, American Soldier Says, ‘Waiting For 18 Years’

Filed under

PLANE CRASH south korea

