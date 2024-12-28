Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
VIDEO: Israel Deploys US THAAD System To Intercept Missile from Yemen, American Soldier Says, ‘Waiting For 18 Years’

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said it intercepted the missile, but it did not indicate which system was used.

On December 27, the THAAD missile defense system successfully intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen towards Israel. That marked the first operational usage of THAAD in Israel since its deployment in October 2024.

The missiles were launched by Houthi rebels, a group said to be supported by Iran, as part of an ongoing series of attacks carried out by them on Israel. According to reports, the missile was targeting an area in Israel, but the THAAD system neutralized the threat before it could reach its intended destination.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment of the interception, with an American soldier heard exclaiming, “Eighteen years I’ve been waiting for this,” as the interceptor launched.

WATCH: 

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said it intercepted the missile, but it did not indicate which system was used. Whether it was the American THAAD or an Israeli air defense platform, it did not state that. Sources told the Walla news site that the THAAD system had successfully engaged the missile.

Houthi ‘Missile’ Attacks on Israel

This was the fifth such missile attack in just eight days by the Houthis, who have been increasing their missile attacks on Israel. The Houthis said that the missile was targeted to hit Ben Gurion Airport, one of Israel’s busiest. In reaction, Israeli warplanes made retaliatory attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen, including the key infrastructure at Sanaa International Airport and the Hezyaz power plant.

The Lockheed Martin system, THAAD, intercepts short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase, using kinetic energy to destroy them on impact rather than an explosive warhead. The system is able to engage threats up to 200 kilometers away and has an advanced radar system capable of detecting missiles from 3,000 kilometers away.

The deployment of THAAD to Israel comes after a series of missile attacks in recent months, including a major one by Iran on October 1. This advanced defense system complements other missile defense platforms in Israel, strengthening the country’s ability to protect itself against evolving threats from hostile groups like the Houthis.

The Houthi rebels, responsible for firing over 200 missiles and 170 drones towards Israel in the last year, claimed responsibility for disrupting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, targeting over 100 merchant vessels. While such threats exist, most missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel’s defense systems.

