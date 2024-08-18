South Korea Witnesses Surge In Covid-19 Cases At Wastewater

On Sunday, Korea’s Disease Control agency recently revealed, that the concentration of COVID-19 in wastewater has nearly doubled in the past week. Thus, reflecting a rise in infections during the summer vacation period.

As per Korea Wastewater Surveillance Program, the average concentration of the virus in wastewater at local treatment plants reached 47,640 copies per milliliter during the second week of August, which is a significant increase from the 24,602 copies per milliliter recorded in the previous week. Reports Yonhap News Agency.

Also Read: Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

This data is derived from samples collected from 84 wastewater treatment facilities across the country. The KDCA has been using this method since April of last year to gauge the prevalence of COVID-19 in communities.

Talking about the project, KDCA official said ‘The project aims to monitor trends in the COVID-19 virus levels in wastewater, which have been rising recently.’

Meanwhile, the number of newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Korea has now surged to 1,359 in the second week of August, up from 878 the previous week.

Must Read: USA: Sniper’s Shot Hit Trump’s Gunman’s Weapon, Delaying The Attack–Report

(With Inputs From ANI)