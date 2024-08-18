Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

In a recent development related to Thailand’s political sphere, the country’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn formally approved Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the next prime minister on Sunday. Reports CNN.

This endorsement follows recent political upheavals in Thailand, including the ousting of Srettha Thavisin, the previous prime minister from the same Pheu Thai party, by the Constitutional Court.

Following King’s approval, she will now begin the process of forming a new Cabinet, expected to take shape in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Thai Parliament had recently elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the new prime minister, making her the youngest ever to hold the position. Reports Al Jazeera.

She has replaced Thailand’s former PM Srettha Thavisin, who was removed from office by a constitutional court decision on August 14.

Her Nomination was confirmed by by the ruling coalition of her Pheu Thai party.

