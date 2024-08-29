South Korean Authorities Urge Social Media Platforms to Combat Deepfake Sex Crimes

South Korean authorities have called on Telegram and other social media platforms to collaborate in the fight against sexually explicit, deepfake content.

South Korean authorities have called on Telegram and other social media platforms to collaborate in the fight against sexually explicit, deepfake content, amid growing public and political outcry over the issue. The call for action comes in response to disturbing reports of deepfake images and videos involving South Korean women being distributed in Telegram chatrooms.

Increased Measures for Victim Support and Regulatory Oversight

To address the escalating problem, South Korea is implementing several measures. The Korea Communications Standards Commission announced the establishment of a 24-hour hotline for victims. Additionally, the commission plans to double the number of personnel dedicated to monitoring digital sex crimes from the current 70.

The Korean National Police Agency also revealed a seven-month initiative to intensify efforts against online sex crimes. The media watchdog, led by Chairman Ryu Hee-lim, will form a consultative body to improve communication with social media companies regarding the removal and blocking of sexual deepfake content. “Production, possession and distribution of deepfake sex crime videos are a serious crime that destroys individual dignity and personal rights,” Ryu emphasized.

Expanding Cooperation with Social Media Platforms

The commission is seeking cooperation from various social media platforms including Telegram, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. While Telegram has committed to moderating harmful content, stating it uses a mix of AI tools and user reports to remove millions of harmful pieces of content daily, other companies have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Telegram’s efforts to moderate content come amid criticism linked to the recent arrest of its founder, Pavel Durov, who is under investigation in France for child pornography, drug trafficking, and fraud. The arrest has intensified scrutiny of Telegram’s handling of digital sex crimes.

Surge in Deepfake Sex Crime Cases

The number of deepfake sex crime cases in South Korea has seen a dramatic increase. Reports indicate that cases have risen from 156 in 2021 to 297 so far this year. Most offenders are teenagers, and the victims typically include female students and military personnel.

This year alone, South Koreans have filed over 6,400 requests for assistance from the Korea Communications Standards Commission to remove explicit deepfake content. This compares with nearly 7,200 cases last year.

Kim Yeo-jin, head of the Korea Cyber Sexual Violence Response Center, has highlighted Telegram as the primary platform used by perpetrators. Kim noted that many victims have reported difficulties with police investigations, citing the challenge of tracking down criminals due to Telegram’s encryption. “Police need to do more,” Kim said, reflecting frustrations with the current enforcement efforts.

Challenges in Law Enforcement and Platform Responses

Information on how social media companies handle requests from South Korean authorities is scarce. Historical data reveals that police made several requests to Telegram for assistance with investigations into digital sex crimes in 2020, none of which received a response.