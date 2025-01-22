South Korean Manager Asks His Employees To Call Him Ahead Plane Crash

A renowned Korean bubble tea franchise, Gong Cha, has come under fire after a manager at one of its stores allegedly issued an insensitive directive to employees in the wake of South Korea's tragic aviation disaster.

Manager’s Controversial Instruction

The controversy erupted when a manager at Gong Cha’s Shinsegae Department Store franchise in Daegu reportedly told part-time workers to prioritize informing him before contacting their families in the event of a plane crash. The statement was allegedly made on the same day South Korea experienced its worst domestic aviation disaster. A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crash-landed at Muan International Airport, colliding with a concrete embankment and resulting in the deaths of 179 passengers out of 181 onboard.

According to a social media post by an intern at the store, the manager’s directive included the message: “Did you see the plane explosion today? If a crash happens, send me a message saying ‘hire an intern’ first before contacting your parents. Do not be absent.”

The intern, who shared the remarks online, criticized the manager’s lack of empathy and professionalism. “Is this really something you should say to a part-time worker? As an adult, don’t you feel ashamed? This is so heartless,” the intern wrote. They further alleged that such behavior was not unusual for the manager, who often insulted employees under the guise of “testing the staff.”

Public Outcry and Apology

The manager’s comments drew widespread condemnation on social media, with users calling for a boycott of Gong Cha and expressing solidarity with the employees.

In response to the backlash, Gong Cha issued a formal apology, acknowledging the incident and condemning the manager’s behavior.

“We extend our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives and their families in the tragic accident at Muan International Airport. We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate remarks made at the Shinsegae Daegu franchise store,” the statement read.

The company clarified that the incident was the result of the manager’s personal misconduct and assured customers that steps were being taken to address the matter.

Store Owner’s Handwritten Apology

The franchise owner also issued a handwritten apology, expressing regret and vowing to improve operations.

“This entire situation arose from my negligence as the branch owner, and I deeply reflect on my failure to oversee operations effectively. I will strive to improve store management and staff training to ensure such incidents never occur again,” the note stated.

Aviation Disaster at Muan International Airport

The aviation disaster that preceded the controversy involved a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, which crash-landed at Muan International Airport after failing to deploy its landing gear. The plane skidded off the runway and burst into flames, claiming the lives of 179 passengers. Only two passengers survived the crash, making it one of South Korea’s deadliest aviation incidents in recent history.

As the country mourns the tragic loss of life, the insensitive remarks by the Gong Cha manager have amplified public scrutiny of workplace ethics and the treatment of employees in South Korea. The incident has served as a stark reminder of the importance of empathy and professionalism, especially during times of national tragedy.