Sri Lanka’s President Dissanayake Dissolves Parliament, Calls Elections

Sri Lanka’s newly elected President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has officially dissolved Parliament and announced that parliamentary elections will take place on 14 November.

Sri Lanka’s newly elected President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has officially dissolved Parliament and announced that parliamentary elections will take place on 14 November. This decision, made late Tuesday, aims to strengthen his control following his recent electoral victory. According to a government notice, Parliament was dissolved at midnight, as reported by media sources.

Potential for a Stronger Majority

Currently, Dissanayake’s party holds only three seats in the 225-member Parliament. The early election could allow him to secure a majority while his popularity is still high following Saturday’s win.

READ MORE: Hurricane Watches Issued As Tropical Storm Helene Approaches U.S.

Historic Appointment of Prime Minister

Earlier on Tuesday, Dissanayake appointed Harini Amarasuriya as Prime Minister, making her the first female leader of Sri Lanka in 24 years. Amarasuriya, a 54-year-old university lecturer and activist, is affiliated with Dissanayake’s Marxist-leaning National People’s Power coalition. Her appointment follows Dissanayake’s decisive victory over former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, highlighting public discontent with the previous administration’s handling of the ongoing economic crisis.

New Leadership and Responsibilities

Amarasuriya will also oversee four additional ministries, including justice, health, women, trade, and industries. She will be supported by Vijitha Herath, who has been given oversight of six departments, including foreign affairs, transport, and public security.

Economic Challenges Ahead

Dissanayake has committed to easing the strict austerity measures imposed by his predecessor under an IMF bailout agreement. However, this could pose challenges, especially regarding the release of a forthcoming $3 billion tranche. Sri Lanka’s economic difficulties have been exacerbated by poor management, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 2019 terrorist attacks, all of which have significantly impacted the tourism industry.

Female Representation in Sri Lankan Politics

Since the introduction of universal suffrage in 1931, Sri Lankan politics has been predominantly male-dominated. As of 2023, only 13 of the 193 UN member states have female heads of government, according to Pew Research Centre. The last female prime minister, Sirimavo Bandaranaike, was the world’s first female head of government when she took office in 1960 and served until 2000.

ALSO READ: Haitian Group Files Criminal Charges Against Trump And JD Vance