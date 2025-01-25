Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Bags $96 Million For Four Months Of Work In 2024

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol received a staggering $96 million compensation package for just four months of work in 2024, making it one of the largest payouts in corporate America.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Bags $96 Million For Four Months Of Work In 2024


Starbucks Corporation awarded its new CEO, Brian Niccol, an extraordinary compensation package of approximately $96 million in just four months of work in 2024. This ranks among the most significant executive payouts in corporate America, highlighting the company’s confidence in Niccol’s leadership and his ability to revive the brand.

Breakdown Of Compensation

According to a company filing, 94% of Niccol’s compensation came from stock awards, primarily tied to performance and partially time-based, set to vest over three years. He also received a $5 million sign-on bonus after his first month with the company. Additional perks included over $143,000 for temporary housing in Seattle and $72,000 for flights between his Southern California home and Starbucks’ headquarters. The coffee giant also provided access to the company jet for personal use, amounting to about $19,000.

A Strategic Recruitment

Niccol joined Starbucks in early September 2024 after serving as CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, where he earned acclaim for turning around the fast-casual restaurant chain. Starbucks recruited Niccol to address declining sales and reinvigorate its global growth strategy. The company did not require Niccol to relocate to Seattle, opting instead to cover his housing and travel expenses as part of the agreement.

Among The Highest-Paid CEOs

Bloomberg estimates Niccol’s annual pay package at $113 million, placing him among the top 20 highest-paid CEOs in America. A significant portion of this package includes equity awards to compensate for the benefits Niccol relinquished when leaving Chipotle.

Starbucks’ Statement On Niccol’s Leadership

In the filing, Starbucks lauded Niccol as a “highly sought-after, effective leader with a proven track record” and emphasized his ability to drive the brand’s growth. His leadership at Chipotle, which involved revamping the company’s image and operational practices, was a key factor in Starbucks’ decision to bring him aboard.

Niccol’s massive compensation package underscores the fierce competition for top executives capable of steering billion-dollar enterprises, as well as Starbucks’ commitment to a turnaround under his leadership.

Filed under

Brian Niccol Starbucks

