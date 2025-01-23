Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
State Legislatures Propose Bills Labeling Abortion As Homicide Amid Trump’s Return

As Trump returns, states push "homicide" bills targeting abortion patients, fueling debate over fetal personhood and escalating the abortion rights battle.

State Legislatures Propose Bills Labeling Abortion As Homicide Amid Trump’s Return

In a dramatic escalation of the abortion debate, several state lawmakers are proposing legislation to redefine “homicide” to include abortion. These bills could lead to patients being charged with murder, a significant departure from past laws that primarily targeted abortion providers.

Pregnancy Justice, an organization monitoring such efforts, reports a record number of these “homicide” bills this year. Dana Sussman, Senior Vice President at Pregnancy Justice, expressed concern over the normalization of such proposals. “The more these bills are introduced, the less radical they seem, and the more desensitized people become,” she said.

These bills coincide with Donald Trump’s return to the White House, raising questions about his administration’s stance on abortion. While the federal approach remains uncertain, conservative state lawmakers are moving swiftly. In addition to “homicide” bills, new measures aim to restrict access to abortion pills, which account for over 60% of U.S. abortions, and limit minors’ ability to terminate pregnancies. States like Montana and Missouri are even targeting voter-approved abortion protections.

The “homicide” proposals also bolster the controversial concept of “fetal personhood,” granting embryos and fetuses legal rights. Advocates of this doctrine argue that it strengthens protections for unborn children, but critics warn it could upend existing laws, affecting areas like tax policy and traffic regulations. Six states have introduced fetal personhood bills this year, with Trump including similar language in one of his executive orders.

Among the most controversial is Oklahoma’s bill, co-authored by Republican Senators Dusty Deevers and Warren Hamilton, members of the “abortion abolitionist” movement. This far-right faction rejects the mainstream pro-life stance by advocating for the prosecution of abortion patients. The bill also seeks to criminalize actions like advising or supporting abortion, sparking concerns over free speech violations.

Kimya Forouzan, a policy adviser at the Guttmacher Institute, believes Trump’s return will embolden anti-abortion lawmakers. “State legislators opposed to reproductive health will see the new administration as a green light to act aggressively,” she noted.

With these legislative pushes, the battle over abortion rights enters a new, contentious phase, highlighting deepening divisions on one of America’s most polarizing issues.

