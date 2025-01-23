US President Donald Trump addressed global business leaders on Thursday, urging them to manufacture their products in the United States.

US President Donald Trump addressed global business leaders on Thursday, urging them to manufacture their products in the United States. Speaking remotely to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump emphasized the benefits of moving production to America, while warning of tariffs for those who choose otherwise.

This was Trump’s first major international speech since returning to the White House earlier this week.

President Trump’s Call to Businesses: “Make Your Products in America”

President Trump made a strong case for manufacturing in the US, highlighting the country’s competitive tax policies.

“Come make your product in America, and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth,” Trump said. He added, “But if you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff.”

The president hinted that these tariffs could impact major trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China, as early as February 1.

Since his inauguration on Monday, Trump has signed several executive orders reshaping US foreign and domestic policies. He officially pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Accords and withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing a need to prioritize American interests.

These moves have sparked significant debate among world leaders and organizations.

Oil Prices and the Russia-Ukraine War in Trump’s Speech

In his speech, Trump also connected oil prices to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He expressed his belief that lowering oil prices could bring an immediate end to the war.

“I’m also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” Trump said, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

He added, “If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately. Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue.”

Global Reactions To Trump’s Decision

Trump’s remarks have drawn mixed reactions from world leaders and economic experts. While his push for US-based manufacturing aligns with his long-standing “America First” agenda, the proposed tariffs and policy shifts have raised concerns about potential trade disruptions.

The president’s comments on oil prices and the Russia-Ukraine war have also sparked debate, with some questioning the link between energy costs and geopolitical conflicts.