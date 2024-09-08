Strange-Looking Balloon Spotted Flying Over Denver, Residents Say, ‘Definitely An Alien’

This particular balloon, called a Stratollite, is similar to weather balloons but designed to withstand high altitudes without bursting. World View stated that such balloons can be used to monitor storm systems, wildfires, and greenhouse gases.

A strange balloon, reminiscent of last year’s Chinese spy balloons spotted over the U.S., was recently seen in the skies over Denver. Residents noticed the object and reported it to local news station KDVR, which was the first to cover the sighting on Friday, September 6.

According to a report from The Hill, the balloon—a translucent orb—was later identified as belonging to World View Enterprises, a space technology company. The balloon had been released by an employee in northern Arizona on August 30 to conduct research on solar radiation in the stratosphere.

Phil Wocken, World View’s vice president of marketing and communications, explained that the balloon is part of a more advanced system that can remain in the stratosphere for extended periods, even up to months. At an altitude of 73,000 feet—well above commercial airspace—it was carrying equipment for NASA.

MUST READ: Southern California Wildfire Is Creating Its Own Weather Patterns, Thousands Forced To Evacuate

This particular balloon, called a Stratollite, is similar to weather balloons but designed to withstand high altitudes without bursting. World View stated that such balloons can be used to monitor storm systems, wildfires, and greenhouse gases.

Wocken noted that, based on its trajectory, the balloon lingered around the Denver metro area before being carried southwest by the wind.

Some residents drew comparisons to the Chinese spy balloons seen in February 2023, while others speculated about extraterrestrial involvement.

Denver meteorologist Chris Bianchi, however, dismissed alien theories, emphasizing on X (formerly Twitter) that the balloon had no such connection. Despite his assurance, some online commentators remained skeptical.

In fact, some are not buying the explanation, and are convinced it was an alien sighting. “The balloon over the north side of the Denver area is not – repeat not – aliens,” Denver meteorologist Chris Bianchi quipped on X.

“Riiiiiggghhhtt,” replied Colorado podcaster Scott DeHuff. One user added, “That’s what they want us to think.” Another posted, “Definitely an alien.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Prince Hisahito? Japanese Royal Is First One To Turn 18 In Nearly Four Decades