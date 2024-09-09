Strengthening US-India Trade Relations Through Semiconductor Innovation

The US Department of State has announced a new partnership with the India Semiconductor Mission, part of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India. This collaboration aims to explore opportunities to enhance and diversify the global semiconductor ecosystem under the International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) Fund, established by the CHIPS Act of 2022.

Strengthening Global Semiconductor Value Chain

The partnership is set to create a more resilient, secure, and sustainable global semiconductor value chain. This initiative is a significant step in addressing the global semiconductor shortage and fostering innovation in the industry.

Kurt Campbell Highlights Strategic Importance

In a recent post on X, Kurt Campbell, US Deputy Secretary of State, emphasized the strategic importance of the expanding US-India partnership. Campbell highlighted that this collaboration is one of the most crucial efforts of the Biden-Harris administration. He stated that both countries are more aligned than ever and praised the progress made through the INDUS-X initiative.

INDUS-X and the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (ICET)

Campbell discussed the role of INDUS-X as a cornerstone of the ICET, which focuses on advancing technology leadership. He noted that the initiative has accelerated strategic cooperation in various sectors, including space semiconductors, advanced telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum biotechnology, and clean energy.

MUST READ: Germany Increases Border Checks Amid Migration And Extremism Concerns

Defence Innovation and Technological Advancements

Campbell also highlighted the importance of joint efforts in defense innovation. The collaboration aims to maintain a critical advantage for both nations’ armed forces by driving innovation and developing cutting-edge technologies. Notably, an unprecedented level of technology transfer has been authorized as part of the GE engine co-production arrangement.

Funding and Future Initiatives

Under INDUS-X, the US and Indian governments have announced $1.2 million in seed funding to ten companies from both countries. The partnership plans to launch additional joint challenges in various domains, including space, and establish an INDUS-X testing consortium involving industry, academia, and non-profit organizations.

Assessing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

The initial phase of the partnership includes a comprehensive assessment of India’s semiconductor ecosystem, regulatory framework, workforce, and infrastructure needs. The insights gained will help shape future joint initiatives to strengthen and grow the semiconductor sector.

Impact of the CHIPS Act and ITSI Fund

The CHIPS Act, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August 2022, allocated new funding to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research. The ITSI Fund, created by the CHIPS Act, provides $500 million over five years to promote secure and trusted telecommunications technologies, secure semiconductor supply chains, and other collaborative programs with allies and partners.

Significance of US-India Semiconductor Collaboration

The collaboration between the US and India underscores their commitment to ensuring the semiconductor supply chain keeps pace with global digital transformation. Expanding India’s semiconductor industry benefits both nations and supports the manufacturing of essential products ranging from vehicles to medical devices.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Impact Of Turkey’s Accusations On Middle East Relations