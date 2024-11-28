Study Reveals 1.5 Million Annual Deaths Linked To Fire-Induced Air Pollution

Air pollution from fires, both natural and human-made, is a significant contributor to global mortality, with over 1.5 million deaths annually, according to a groundbreaking study published in The Lancet.

Air pollution from fires, both natural and human-made, is a significant contributor to global mortality, with over 1.5 million deaths annually, according to a groundbreaking study published in The Lancet. This alarming figure predominantly impacts developing countries, where the effects of wildfires and controlled burns are most pronounced.

Rising Death Toll Linked to Climate Change

This study indicates that climate change will further aggravate the situations pertaining to wildfires in the future. Between 2000 and 2019, fire-related air pollution accounted for approximately 450,000 deaths due to heart disease as a direct result of air pollution caused by the fires each year. In addition, an estimated additional 220,000 deaths were caused due to respiratory diseases related to harmful particulates and smoke due to fires.

Of these, more than 90 % occurred in low and middle-income countries, nearly 40% of which accounted to sub-Saharan Africa. Of these, the countries with the highest death rates because of fire-related pollution included China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

India, however, drew flak for high levels of illegal farm field burning in the northern part of the country, which has created the smog that chokes the capital, New Delhi.

Climate Injustice: A Stark Reality

The researchers highlighted the concept of “climate injustice,” wherein the populations least responsible for global warming suffer disproportionately. Wealthier nations often have resources to mitigate the effects of wildfire smoke, such as air purifiers, masks, and secure housing. In contrast, poorer nations lack access to such safeguards.

The study’s authors emphasized the urgent need for global action to address this issue, calling for increased financial and technological assistance to support the countries most affected.

Recent Crises and Responses

South Asia’s Smog Crisis : Crop burning and industrial emissions created hazardous smog in New Delhi, prompting school closures and travel disruptions.

: Crop burning and industrial emissions created hazardous smog in New Delhi, prompting school closures and travel disruptions. Ecuador Wildfires : A 60-day national emergency was declared as wildfires ravaged over 10,000 hectares of forest.

: A 60-day national emergency was declared as wildfires ravaged over 10,000 hectares of forest. COP29 Climate Finance: Wealthy nations pledged $300 billion annually by 2035 to aid developing countries, a commitment many deemed insufficient.

A Call for Immediate Action

This research coincides with a week of UN climate negotiations, where promises of increased climate funding were criticized by developing nations as inadequate. It also follows Ecuador’s declaration of a national emergency over forest fires that have destroyed over 10,000 hectares of forest in its southern regions.

In a year that has already seen record-breaking hurricanes, droughts, floods, and extreme weather events, 2024 is shaping up to be the hottest year in recorded history. Without decisive global intervention, the death toll from fire-related air pollution is likely to climb even higher.

