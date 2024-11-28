Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Study Reveals 1.5 Million Annual Deaths Linked To Fire-Induced Air Pollution

Air pollution from fires, both natural and human-made, is a significant contributor to global mortality, with over 1.5 million deaths annually, according to a groundbreaking study published in The Lancet.

Study Reveals 1.5 Million Annual Deaths Linked To Fire-Induced Air Pollution

Air pollution from fires, both natural and human-made, is a significant contributor to global mortality, with over 1.5 million deaths annually, according to a groundbreaking study published in The Lancet. This alarming figure predominantly impacts developing countries, where the effects of wildfires and controlled burns are most pronounced.

Rising Death Toll Linked to Climate Change

This study indicates that climate change will further aggravate the situations pertaining to wildfires in the future. Between 2000 and 2019, fire-related air pollution accounted for approximately 450,000 deaths due to heart disease as a direct result of air pollution caused by the fires each year. In addition, an estimated additional 220,000 deaths were caused due to respiratory diseases related to harmful particulates and smoke due to fires.

Of these, more than 90 % occurred in low and middle-income countries, nearly 40% of which accounted to sub-Saharan Africa. Of these, the countries with the highest death rates because of fire-related pollution included China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

India, however, drew flak for high levels of illegal farm field burning in the northern part of the country, which has created the smog that chokes the capital, New Delhi.

Climate Injustice: A Stark Reality

The researchers highlighted the concept of “climate injustice,” wherein the populations least responsible for global warming suffer disproportionately. Wealthier nations often have resources to mitigate the effects of wildfire smoke, such as air purifiers, masks, and secure housing. In contrast, poorer nations lack access to such safeguards.

The study’s authors emphasized the urgent need for global action to address this issue, calling for increased financial and technological assistance to support the countries most affected.

Recent Crises and Responses

  • South Asia’s Smog Crisis: Crop burning and industrial emissions created hazardous smog in New Delhi, prompting school closures and travel disruptions.
  • Ecuador Wildfires: A 60-day national emergency was declared as wildfires ravaged over 10,000 hectares of forest.
  • COP29 Climate Finance: Wealthy nations pledged $300 billion annually by 2035 to aid developing countries, a commitment many deemed insufficient.

A Call for Immediate Action

This research coincides with a week of UN climate negotiations, where promises of increased climate funding were criticized by developing nations as inadequate. It also follows Ecuador’s declaration of a national emergency over forest fires that have destroyed over 10,000 hectares of forest in its southern regions.

In a year that has already seen record-breaking hurricanes, droughts, floods, and extreme weather events, 2024 is shaping up to be the hottest year in recorded history. Without decisive global intervention, the death toll from fire-related air pollution is likely to climb even higher.

ALSO READ: Singer Mary Millben Calls For World Leaders To Condemn Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Filed under

1.5 million deaths air pollution climate change deaths global health crisis heart disease landscape fires pollution wildfire air pollution
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies...

Marco Jansen Destroys Sri Lanka With 7 Wickets, Hosts Register Their Lowest Test Score

Marco Jansen Destroys Sri Lanka With 7 Wickets, Hosts Register Their Lowest Test Score

Key Meeting In Delhi Tonight To Decide Maharashtra Chief Minister, Fadnavis Frontrunner

Key Meeting In Delhi Tonight To Decide Maharashtra Chief Minister, Fadnavis Frontrunner

Bangladeshi Woman’s ‘Crazy’ Dance On Moving Train Roof Leaves Internet worried

Bangladeshi Woman’s ‘Crazy’ Dance On Moving Train Roof Leaves Internet worried

Who Is ‘Chill Guy’? Viral Meme Takes Over Bengaluru Streets, Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking

Who Is ‘Chill Guy’? Viral Meme Takes Over Bengaluru Streets, Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking

Entertainment

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century?

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star

How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here’s How The Actress Escaped The Controversial Religious Organization

How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here’s How The Actress Escaped The

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage Two Years Before Tying The Knot To Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage Two Years Before

Billboard Apologises To Taylor Swift For Using Her Naked Wax Figure Footage From Ye’s Famous In Tribute Video

Billboard Apologises To Taylor Swift For Using Her Naked Wax Figure Footage From Ye’s Famous

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox