Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Sunita Williams Wins The New Year Trend As She Will Get To Witness16 Sunrises And Sunsets- Here’s Why!

Despite the challenges, the crew has maintained regular communication with loved ones on Earth and adapted to their prolonged mission. NASA has confirmed they will return as part of the four-member Crew-10 mission

Sunita Williams Wins The New Year Trend As She Will Get To Witness16 Sunrises And Sunsets- Here’s Why!

As the New Year begins on January 1, 2025, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), will experience 16 sunrises due to the station’s rapid orbit around Earth.

Williams is the commander of the “Expedition 72” mission, accompanied by fellow flight engineers Alexey Ovchinin, Butch Wilmore, Ivan Vagner, Don Pettit, Aleksandr Gorbunov, and Nick Hague.

A Unique New Year’s Perspective

According to a post on NASA’s social media platform X, the Expedition 72 crew will witness 16 sunrises and sunsets as the station orbits Earth at approximately 28,000 kilometers per hour (17,500 miles per hour). Positioned about 400 kilometers (250 miles) above the planet, the ISS completes one orbit every 90 minutes, resulting in multiple sunrises and sunsets daily.

Originally, Williams and Wilmore traveled to the ISS in June 2024 aboard the Boeing Starliner capsule for an eight-day mission. However, their stay was unexpectedly extended after the spacecraft was declared unsuitable for their return. NASA recently announced that their return is now scheduled for late March 2025, along with Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Festivities in Space

In the lead-up to Christmas, Williams shared a video message highlighting the camaraderie among the seven crew members aboard the ISS. “It’s a wonderful time up here. We get to celebrate with our ‘family’ on the station,” she said.

Despite the challenges, the crew has maintained regular communication with loved ones on Earth and adapted to their prolonged mission. NASA has confirmed they will return as part of the four-member Crew-10 mission, which is expected to arrive at the ISS early next year.

This unique New Year’s celebration serves as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of astronauts working on the frontier of space exploration.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: American Airlines Flight With 74 People On Board Struck By Lightening

Filed under

NASA new year 2025 Sunita Williams

Advertisement

Also Read

‘The Industry Must Evolve’: Vishwas Utagi On Banking Transformation | NewsX Exclusive

‘The Industry Must Evolve’: Vishwas Utagi On Banking Transformation | NewsX Exclusive

Auckland To Dubai: How The World Is Celebrating New Year 2025

Auckland To Dubai: How The World Is Celebrating New Year 2025

Women Set On Fire In NYC Subway Was A 61-Year-Old Woman From New Jersey- Here’s Her Real Name

Women Set On Fire In NYC Subway Was A 61-Year-Old Woman From New Jersey- Here’s...

BREAKING: American Airlines Flight With 74 People On Board Struck By Lightening

BREAKING: American Airlines Flight With 74 People On Board Struck By Lightening

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From ‘IT’ To Split- Full Timeline Explained

Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From ‘IT’ To Split- Full

Doordarshan Pays Tribute To Shyam Benegal, Will Screen Restored Version Of Manthan On January 1 at 8 Pm

Doordarshan Pays Tribute To Shyam Benegal, Will Screen Restored Version Of Manthan On January 1

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox