Syria Civil Unrest: UNSC Emergency Session Called After Assad Flees To Moscow

The UNSC is scheduled to meet in an emergency session as the Assad regime falls in Syria. As the rebels took Damascus, Assad escapes to Moscow and seeks asylum there. World leaders call for stability and law in Syria.

The political landscape of Syria has undergone a dramatic shift following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule, as the Syrian rebels led by the powerful insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have taken control of the capital, Damascus. The surprising turn of events has led to the end of Assad’s government, a regime that survived largely due to support from Russia and Iran.

As Assad has sought refuge in Moscow, global reactions are pouring in, and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis.

Rebel Forces Take Over Damascus

On December 5, after months of intense fighting, Syrian rebel forces made a decisive move by taking control of Damascus, marking the end of the Assad family’s 50-year-long dominance over the country. The rebel forces, primarily led by HTS and supported by Turkish-backed militias from the Syrian National Army, initiated a surprise offensive on November 27 that began in Aleppo and gradually led to the capture of key cities across Syria.

In a span of just 24 hours, the rebels captured Daraa, Quneitra, Suwayda, and Homs, culminating in the capture of Damascus. As the capital fell, Bashar al-Assad’s whereabouts remained a mystery, sparking speculation. However, senior army officials confirmed to Reuters that Assad fled the country via a plane, heading to an undisclosed location.

Celebration In Syria Amid Political Transition

In the wake of Assad’s exit, celebratory scenes erupted across Syria, particularly in Damascus, where HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Julani declared the victory as “historic.” He described the event as the beginning of a new era for Syria, emphasizing the country’s independence from the Assad family. “Syria is ours, not the Assad family’s,” shouted the crowds in celebration, marking the end of a brutal regime.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali expressed his willingness to cooperate with any future leadership chosen by the people. However, HTS made it clear that until the official handover of power is complete, all public institutions would remain under Jalali’s control. The rebel leadership has maintained a careful stance, ensuring that the transition occurs smoothly without immediate disruption.

Human Toll Of Conflict

The death toll from the rebel offensive since November 27 has been significant. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 910 deaths have been documented, including 138 civilians, 380 Syrian troops and allied forces, and 392 rebel fighters. The casualties reflect the intensity and brutal nature of the conflict that has left a deep scar on Syria’s social fabric.

The fall of Assad’s regime has elicited mixed reactions globally. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the end of Assad’s rule “good news,” emphasizing the importance of restoring law and order in the war-torn country. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed support, welcoming the fall of Assad’s “barbaric regime,” while calling on all sides to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the vulnerable.

In the United States, President-elect Donald Trump maintained a stance of non-intervention, stating that the U.S. should not be involved in the Syrian conflict. However, President Joe Biden hailed the fall of Assad, calling it a “fundamental act of justice” and a historic opportunity for Syrians to rebuild their nation. Biden acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Syria’s future and promised U.S. support for stabilizing the country and ensuring a peaceful transition.

As the situation in Syria continues to unfold, reports from Russia confirm that Bashar al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Moscow. TASS news agency quoted a Kremlin source, explaining that the decision was based on “humanitarian considerations.”

