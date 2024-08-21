Thursday, August 22, 2024

Taliban Bans UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett, Claims To Spread Propaganda

Afghanistan’s current rulers, the Taliban, have denied entry to UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights, Richard Bennett. The Taliban justified this decision by claiming that Bennett was appointed to Afghanistan to spread propaganda, and they do not trust him.

In response, Bennett criticized the ban, stating that he has always tried to work openly with the Taliban and urged them to reconsider their decision. He emphasized that the ban would not stop him from continuing to document the human rights situation in Afghanistan. Bennett called the ban a “step backward” and expressed concern about the Taliban’s willingness to engage with the United Nations and the global community on human rights issues.

The Taliban, known for their strict interpretation of Islamic law, have rolled back progress on gender equality since they regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021. Women in the country face severe restrictions, including being barred from attending school or work, effectively excluding them from society. These regressive policies have prevented the international community from recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban’s return to power, the country’s central bank assets have been frozen, and many Taliban leaders are prohibited from international travel. In June, UN officials and representatives from 25 countries met with Taliban leaders in Qatar to discuss how to engage with the group. However, the meeting faced criticism because Afghan women and civil society representatives were excluded at the Taliban’s request.

However, UN Rapporteur Richard Bennett has promised to keep documenting human rights abuses in Afghanistan, despite the Taliban’s attempts to dismiss external criticism of their record. Bennett, who has been a vocal critic of the regime since his appointment on May 1, 2022, emphasized his commitment to his role as an independent expert. He stated that his work involves providing unbiased assessments based on internationally recognized human rights standards.

