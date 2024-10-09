Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Teen Shooter Testifies Against Parents In Heartbreaking Trial; Courtroom Fills With Tears

Family members of the victims were present during the testimony, with many leaving the courtroom in tears, unable to share their grief with the media.

Teen Shooter Testifies Against Parents In Heartbreaking Trial; Courtroom Fills With Tears

A heart-wrenching moment unfolded in a Belgrade courtroom on Tuesday when a 13-year-old boy, responsible for the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of nine persons and a security guard, testified against his parents. This marked the first time the teenager, currently residing in a psychiatric institution, left its confines since the horrific events of May 3, 2023.

On May 3, the boy used his father’s gun to carry out a mass shooting at his school. Although Serbian law protects minors from prosecution, the boy’s parents are facing charges related to public safety and negligence, including improper firearm storage.

During the trial, which was conducted behind closed doors for security reasons, Ognjen Bozovic, representing the families of the victims, remarked, “Today was one of the most harrowing trials I’ve ever attended in my career… It was extremely difficult.” The emotional weight of the proceedings was palpable, with many attendees visibly distressed.

What Has Legal Representatives Said?

Irina Borovic, the defense attorney for the boy’s parents, expressed skepticism about uncovering the motivations behind the tragedy, stating, “Those reasons are clearly somewhere deep in the soul of the boy who, unfortunately, carried all of this out.” Her comments reflect the complexity of understanding such a profound tragedy, particularly when it involves a minor.

Family members of the victims were present during the testimony, with many leaving the courtroom in tears, unable to share their grief with the media. The atmosphere was charged with sorrow, underscoring the deep wounds left by the shooting.

Legal Consequences For The Parents

The boy’s father, who is currently in custody, faces serious charges, including training his son to handle firearms and failing to securely store weapons and ammunition. Reports indicate that the boy had concealed a handgun and 92 bullets in his backpack before the shooting. Meanwhile, his mother has been indicted after DNA evidence linked her to one of the bullets found at the scene, though she is not currently in detention.

In a broader context, less than two days after the school shooting, another tragic incident unfolded when a 21-year-old gunman opened fire, killing eight individuals about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Belgrade. This surge of violence has raised serious concerns about public safety in Serbia.

