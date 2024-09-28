Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

17 Killed in Two Mass Shootings on Same South African Street

Seventeen individuals, predominantly women, lost their lives in two separate mass shootings that occurred at homes on the same street

17 Killed in Two Mass Shootings on Same South African Street

Seventeen individuals, predominantly women, lost their lives in two separate mass shootings that occurred at homes on the same street in the rural town of Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape province, South Africa. The police reported the tragic incidents, which took place late Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday, have left the community in mourning and prompted a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Victims and Survivors

The attacks resulted in the deaths of 15 women and two men. According to police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe, one person remains in critical condition at a local hospital, but no further details about their identity or medical status have been disclosed. Among the survivors of the first shooting were four women, a man, and a two-month-old baby, who were present during the second shooting.

Authorities confirmed that the first shooting occurred at a home, where three women and one man were killed, leaving no survivors. Shortly thereafter, twelve women and one man were shot dead at a different residence. The connection between the two shootings is under investigation, and police believe they are linked.

Also Read: U.S. Indicts Three Iranians For Trump Campaign Cyberattack

The Scene of the Crime

Local media reported that the victims were attending a family gathering when the violence erupted. Video footage released by police showed the rural homesteads along a dirt road, with law enforcement and forensic investigators cordoning off the area with yellow and black crime scene tape. Residents gathered nearby, visibly shaken by the violence that had unfolded in their community.

Investigative Measures and Responses

In response to this heinous act, National Police Commissioner Gen. Fannie Masemola has dispatched a specialized team of detectives from Pretoria to assist in the investigation. “A manhunt has been launched to apprehend those behind these heinous killings,” Mathe stated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

At a press conference later on Saturday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu condemned the violence, labeling the death toll as an “intolerably huge number.” He assured the public of the authorities’ determination to bring those responsible to justice: “We have full faith and confidence in the team that has been deployed to crack this case and find these criminals. Either they hand themselves over or we will fetch them ourselves.”

A Grim Context of Violence

South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world, with over 12,734 recorded homicides in just the first half of this year—averaging more than 70 deaths per day. Firearms are the leading cause of these fatalities. Mass shootings have become increasingly frequent, often targeting families in their homes. Notable previous incidents include the April 2023 shooting of ten family members in KwaZulu-Natal and a 2022 bar shooting in Soweto that left sixteen dead, marking it as one of the worst mass shootings in decades.

While South Africa maintains relatively strict firearm laws, authorities have acknowledged the rampant circulation of illegal and unregistered firearms as a significant concern. To combat this issue, the government periodically holds firearm amnesties, allowing individuals to surrender illegal weapons without facing prosecution.

ALSO READIsraeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Strongholds In Beirut

Filed under

Eastern Cape province Lusikisiki Mass Shootings South Africa

Also Read

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox