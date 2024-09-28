17 Killed in Two Mass Shootings on Same South African Street

Seventeen individuals, predominantly women, lost their lives in two separate mass shootings that occurred at homes on the same street

Seventeen individuals, predominantly women, lost their lives in two separate mass shootings that occurred at homes on the same street in the rural town of Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape province, South Africa. The police reported the tragic incidents, which took place late Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday, have left the community in mourning and prompted a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Victims and Survivors

The attacks resulted in the deaths of 15 women and two men. According to police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe, one person remains in critical condition at a local hospital, but no further details about their identity or medical status have been disclosed. Among the survivors of the first shooting were four women, a man, and a two-month-old baby, who were present during the second shooting.

Authorities confirmed that the first shooting occurred at a home, where three women and one man were killed, leaving no survivors. Shortly thereafter, twelve women and one man were shot dead at a different residence. The connection between the two shootings is under investigation, and police believe they are linked.

The Scene of the Crime

Local media reported that the victims were attending a family gathering when the violence erupted. Video footage released by police showed the rural homesteads along a dirt road, with law enforcement and forensic investigators cordoning off the area with yellow and black crime scene tape. Residents gathered nearby, visibly shaken by the violence that had unfolded in their community.

Investigative Measures and Responses

In response to this heinous act, National Police Commissioner Gen. Fannie Masemola has dispatched a specialized team of detectives from Pretoria to assist in the investigation. “A manhunt has been launched to apprehend those behind these heinous killings,” Mathe stated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

At a press conference later on Saturday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu condemned the violence, labeling the death toll as an “intolerably huge number.” He assured the public of the authorities’ determination to bring those responsible to justice: “We have full faith and confidence in the team that has been deployed to crack this case and find these criminals. Either they hand themselves over or we will fetch them ourselves.”

A Grim Context of Violence

South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world, with over 12,734 recorded homicides in just the first half of this year—averaging more than 70 deaths per day. Firearms are the leading cause of these fatalities. Mass shootings have become increasingly frequent, often targeting families in their homes. Notable previous incidents include the April 2023 shooting of ten family members in KwaZulu-Natal and a 2022 bar shooting in Soweto that left sixteen dead, marking it as one of the worst mass shootings in decades.

While South Africa maintains relatively strict firearm laws, authorities have acknowledged the rampant circulation of illegal and unregistered firearms as a significant concern. To combat this issue, the government periodically holds firearm amnesties, allowing individuals to surrender illegal weapons without facing prosecution.