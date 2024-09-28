Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
U.S. Indicts Three Iranians For Trump Campaign Cyberattack

Three Iranian nationals have been indicted for hacking into Donald Trump's campaign, stealing sensitive documents and leaking them to the media.

In a significant turn of events, U.S. officials have indicted three Iranian nationals connected to a cyberattack on former President Donald Trump‘s campaign. The indictment, filed in Washington on Friday, identifies these individuals as members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They allegedly hired “malicious cyber actors” to infiltrate the campaign’s security systems.

The indictment reveals that the attack occurred in May, during which hackers stole emails and documents and subsequently leaked them to the media. U.S. officials have confirmed that Trump’s campaign was specifically targeted in this operation.

The breach did not stop at the campaign. The personal email accounts of notable figures were also compromised, including a former deputy director of the CIA, a former Defense Department official, and Roger Stone, a close adviser to Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed the seriousness of the situation, stating, “The American people, not a foreign power, decide the outcome of our country’s elections. Not Iran and its malicious cyber activities, as laid bare in today’s indictment.” This underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to safeguarding the electoral process against foreign meddling.

The hackers used advanced techniques, setting up fake email accounts that impersonated current and former U.S. officials and well-known organizations. They conducted spear-phishing attacks, tricking individuals linked to the Trump campaign into opening emails that contained malware.

This indictment raises ongoing concerns about cyber threats and foreign interference in U.S. elections, especially in a time when digital security is more crucial than ever. As investigations proceed, the implications of this cyberattack on the integrity of elections remain a critical focus for national security officials.

Filed under

cybersecurity breach Iranian hackers indicted Trump campaign hack Trump campaign security U.S. cybercrime charges

