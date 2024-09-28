China’s Naval Aspirations Challenged By Submarine Sinking Incident | NewsX Exclusive

China's latest Zhou-class nuclear submarine sank during construction, raising serious concerns about its naval capabilities and the reliability of its military technology.

In a significant blow to Chinese President Xi Jinping‘s naval goals, China’s latest nuclear submarine sank during construction between May and June this year. Satellite images reveal the submerged vessel, identified as a Zhou-class submarine. Despite Beijing’s attempts to cover up the incident, the sinking raises questions about the quality of China’s military equipment and highlights challenges in its expanding naval capabilities.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX Editor Devika Chopra, CMDE (R) Anil J. Singh, Vice President of the Indian Maritime Foundation stated that it is an unusual instance where a submarine sinks amid construction.

He said, “This nuclear submarine is the first of its type being made, It is very unusual for a submarine to sink during construction.” Singh emphasized the serious implications for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy), stating that despite operating globally, the PLA Navy lacks the confidence to project power effectively. “This incident should not lead to underestimating China’s naval potential,” he added.

Adding to this, Former Navy Veteran Capt (R) Shyam Kumar shared similar thoughts, highlighting China’s substantial advancements in its naval capabilities. “To become a superpower, they understand the necessity of developing a strong navy. While setbacks like this are temporary” he explained.

China’s nuclear submarine fleet is expected to grow from 60 submarines in 2022 to 80 by 2035, showcasing its long-term commitment to enhancing maritime strength. However, the recent sinking raises crucial questions about the reliability and survivability of these next-generation submarines.

The Chinese government has not publicly acknowledged the incident. A spokesperson from the Chinese embassy in Washington stated they had no information about it. U.S. officials have noted that while it’s unclear if the submarine was active or carrying nuclear fuel at the time, no radiation leaks have been reported, which alleviates some environmental concerns.

The sinking of the Zhou-class submarine casts a shadow over China’s military advancements and highlights the challenges it faces in achieving a dominant naval presence. Experts agree that while this incident is significant, it is unlikely to derail China’s ambitious plans for naval expansion.

As the global community watches, attention will be on how China addresses this incident and what measures it will take to ensure the reliability and effectiveness of its future naval assets.

