Thai Police Arrest British Man After Wife’s Body Found In Yorkshire Dales

The British husband of Lamduan Armitage, a Thai woman whose body was found in a stream in the Yorkshire Dales in 2004, has been detained by police in Thailand.

David Armitage, a university lecturer, has been detained in Bangkok by immigration officials following an investigation into his visa. Armitage, who holds a resident visa, was detained at his house in Kanchanaburi on Thursday before being transferred to the Bangkok immigration detention center. Thai authorities are reportedly preparing to revoke his visa.

The body of Lamduan Armitage, originally from Udon Thani province in northeast Thailand, was discovered by a group of walkers on the Pennine Way between Pen-y-ghent and Horton in Ribblesdale in September 2004. Initially, detectives believed she had died of natural causes, but a cold case team announced in 2018 that Lamduan had been murdered.

Armitage, who has been living in Thailand since his wife’s death, did not report her missing and has not been interviewed by Thai or British police about her disappearance. The victim’s family in Thailand came forward after seeing an e-fit resembling her, issued by North Yorkshire police. They had not heard from Lamduan since 2004 and stated that she had married a British man in 1991 and moved to northwest England four years later.

The investigation into Lamduan’s death is being conducted by North Yorkshire police. A spokesperson for the force commented on Armitage’s detention, stating that it relates to his visa status and residence in Thailand and is a matter for the immigration service of the Royal Thai police.

“Should Mr. Armitage be deported, we understand that he will have a choice as to where he goes, which will include return to the UK. Should that occur, we will again make every effort to speak to him about the investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Armitage has previously denied any involvement in his wife’s death, stating that he was not responsible for her demise.

The detention of David Armitage has brought renewed attention to the unresolved case of Lamduan Armitage’s death. The family of the victim in Thailand has been seeking answers for years, and the recent developments may provide an opportunity for further investigation and potential closure.

The legal process surrounding Armitage’s visa and potential deportation will be closely monitored. Should he be deported to the UK, British authorities will likely pursue an interview with him regarding his wife’s death. The case underscores the complexities of international legal cooperation and the challenges faced by law enforcement in solving long-standing mysteries.

The case has sparked interest and concern among both the local community in Thailand and the international community. The mysterious circumstances surrounding Lamduan’s death and the subsequent investigation have captivated many, highlighting the importance of justice and the pursuit of truth.

As the investigation continues, the hope is that new information may come to light, providing clarity and answers for the grieving family. The cooperation between Thai and British authorities will be crucial in ensuring that justice is served and that those responsible for Lamduan’s death are held accountable.

