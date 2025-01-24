Friday afternoon in Paris marked a significant milestone for British designer Kim Jones. The artistic director of Dior not only presented his latest menswear collection but also received the prestigious Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur, a rare honor for someone from outside France.

In a fashion moment par excellence, the award was presented to Jones by the iconic Anna Wintour, officially making him a knight. Jones has been at Dior for six years, during which he has delved into the brand’s rich archives and explored his personal interests. His latest show continued this trend, drawing inspiration from Christian Dior’s mid-50s Ligne H collection and the 18th-century Italian author Casanova, known for his multiple relationships with women.

Jones played with the concept of Casanova as a “ladies’ man” by incorporating elements of gender fluidity into his designs. The show notes explained that this translated into “a mix of the masculine and the feminine … together with the excesses of the 18th century, found in the idea of the extravagant dresser.” Traditionally feminine tropes such as sparkles, pink, bows, boat necks, and long skirts were worn by men, resulting in an elegant collection with a touch of subversion.

Dior was also in the spotlight beyond Paris this week. Ivanka Trump wore an outfit from the women’s collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, for the inauguration of her father, Donald Trump. The new first lady, Melania Trump, also wore Dior for a reception over the weekend. LVMH, Dior’s parent company, showed its support for Trump, with CEO Bernard Arnault and his children, Delphine (CEO of Dior) and Alexandre (who works with Tiffany), attending the inauguration.

In October, Jones announced that he would be leaving his other role in fashion, designing womenswear and couture at Fendi. His post-show bow at Dior, which included a hug for Delphine Arnault in the front row, has fueled speculation that change might be on the horizon at Dior as well. With the fashion world abuzz with rumors about top positions at luxury houses including Gucci, Burberry, and Margiela, Jones’s name has been mentioned frequently, particularly for Burberry, which has not thrived under its current artistic director, Daniel Lee.

“Kim Jones would be a perfect fit at Burberry,” an influential fashion insider wrote, “but I doubt if LVMH will let him go easily or if Burberry can even afford him right now.”

Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur, France’s highest honor, has previously been awarded to prominent fashion figures such as Valentino Garavani and Diane von Fürstenberg, as well as Delphine Arnault. Before the ceremony, Jones described receiving the honor as a “life milestone,” though he noted that notoriety was not his goal.

With speculation swirling, Jones is likely eager to put the rumors to rest and focus on his work, whatever that may be. As he continues to lead Dior’s menswear collections, his influence on the fashion world remains profound. His ability to merge the past with the present, while challenging traditional gender norms, sets him apart as a visionary designer. The recognition of his contributions with the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur is a testament to his impact on the industry.

