Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

British designer Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior, received the prestigious Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur in Paris while unveiling his latest menswear collection.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones


Friday afternoon in Paris marked a significant milestone for British designer Kim Jones. The artistic director of Dior not only presented his latest menswear collection but also received the prestigious Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur, a rare honor for someone from outside France.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a fashion moment par excellence, the award was presented to Jones by the iconic Anna Wintour, officially making him a knight. Jones has been at Dior for six years, during which he has delved into the brand’s rich archives and explored his personal interests. His latest show continued this trend, drawing inspiration from Christian Dior’s mid-50s Ligne H collection and the 18th-century Italian author Casanova, known for his multiple relationships with women.

Jones played with the concept of Casanova as a “ladies’ man” by incorporating elements of gender fluidity into his designs. The show notes explained that this translated into “a mix of the masculine and the feminine … together with the excesses of the 18th century, found in the idea of the extravagant dresser.” Traditionally feminine tropes such as sparkles, pink, bows, boat necks, and long skirts were worn by men, resulting in an elegant collection with a touch of subversion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dior was also in the spotlight beyond Paris this week. Ivanka Trump wore an outfit from the women’s collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, for the inauguration of her father, Donald Trump. The new first lady, Melania Trump, also wore Dior for a reception over the weekend. LVMH, Dior’s parent company, showed its support for Trump, with CEO Bernard Arnault and his children, Delphine (CEO of Dior) and Alexandre (who works with Tiffany), attending the inauguration.

In October, Jones announced that he would be leaving his other role in fashion, designing womenswear and couture at Fendi. His post-show bow at Dior, which included a hug for Delphine Arnault in the front row, has fueled speculation that change might be on the horizon at Dior as well. With the fashion world abuzz with rumors about top positions at luxury houses including Gucci, Burberry, and Margiela, Jones’s name has been mentioned frequently, particularly for Burberry, which has not thrived under its current artistic director, Daniel Lee.

“Kim Jones would be a perfect fit at Burberry,” an influential fashion insider wrote, “but I doubt if LVMH will let him go easily or if Burberry can even afford him right now.”

Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur, France’s highest honor, has previously been awarded to prominent fashion figures such as Valentino Garavani and Diane von Fürstenberg, as well as Delphine Arnault. Before the ceremony, Jones described receiving the honor as a “life milestone,” though he noted that notoriety was not his goal.

With speculation swirling, Jones is likely eager to put the rumors to rest and focus on his work, whatever that may be. As he continues to lead Dior’s menswear collections, his influence on the fashion world remains profound. His ability to merge the past with the present, while challenging traditional gender norms, sets him apart as a visionary designer. The recognition of his contributions with the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur is a testament to his impact on the industry.

ALSO READ: Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Filed under

DIOR GUCCI Kim Jones PARIS FASHION WEEK

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Revealing Clothes Are Now On This Airlines’ No-Fly List

Revealing Clothes Are Now On This Airlines’ No-Fly List

Indiana Resident Arrested For TikTok Threats Against President Trump

Indiana Resident Arrested For TikTok Threats Against President Trump

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Washington Woman Charged With Fatal Shooting Of Border Patrol Agent

Washington Woman Charged With Fatal Shooting Of Border Patrol Agent

US Orders Halt To Most Foreign Aid, Except for Israel and Egypt

US Orders Halt To Most Foreign Aid, Except for Israel and Egypt

Entertainment

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox