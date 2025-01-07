Blanca, who was assisting in washing the elephant, was reportedly attacked by the animal, which injured her with its tusks. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Thailand, known for being a popular destination for young travelers seeking adventure, recently became the site of a tragic accident.

A 22-year-old Spanish woman lost her life after being attacked by an elephant at an Elephant Care Centre, while she was participating in an activity with the animal.

The Fatal Incident

The tragic event occurred while Blanca Ozunguren García, a 22-year-old woman from Valladolid, Spain, was bathing with an elephant at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre on Yao Yai Island in southwestern Thailand.

Blanca, who was assisting in washing the elephant, was reportedly attacked by the animal, which injured her with its tusks. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Details regarding the severity of her injuries have not been fully disclosed, and it remains unclear whether her boyfriend, who was present at the scene, was injured.

Who Was Blanca Ozunguren García?

Blanca Ozunguren García was a fifth-year student at the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain, where she was studying law and international relations. At the time of her death, she was participating in a university exchange program in Taiwan.

The university expressed profound sorrow over her tragic death, offering condolences to her family and asking for prayers for her soul.

Blanca was engaging in a popular tourist activity where visitors interact with elephants, including bathing them in the water. Sadly, during this activity, the elephant attacked, leading to the fatal incident. Blanca was seriously injured and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thailand is home to a large elephant population, with over 4,000 wild elephants living in sanctuaries, parks, and nature reserves. In addition, approximately 4,000 domesticated elephants are used in various tourist attractions and shows across the country.

This tragic incident highlights the risks associated with interacting with such powerful animals in controlled environments.