Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Thailand: 22-Year-Old Spanish Tourist Dies After Panic-Stricken Elephant Pierces Tusks Right In Front Of Her Boyfriend

Blanca, who was assisting in washing the elephant, was reportedly attacked by the animal, which injured her with its tusks. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Thailand: 22-Year-Old Spanish Tourist Dies After Panic-Stricken Elephant Pierces Tusks Right In Front Of Her Boyfriend

Thailand, known for being a popular destination for young travelers seeking adventure, recently became the site of a tragic accident.

A 22-year-old Spanish woman lost her life after being attacked by an elephant at an Elephant Care Centre, while she was participating in an activity with the animal.

The Fatal Incident

The tragic event occurred while Blanca Ozunguren García, a 22-year-old woman from Valladolid, Spain, was bathing with an elephant at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre on Yao Yai Island in southwestern Thailand.

Blanca, who was assisting in washing the elephant, was reportedly attacked by the animal, which injured her with its tusks. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Details regarding the severity of her injuries have not been fully disclosed, and it remains unclear whether her boyfriend, who was present at the scene, was injured.

Who Was Blanca Ozunguren García?

Blanca Ozunguren García was a fifth-year student at the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain, where she was studying law and international relations. At the time of her death, she was participating in a university exchange program in Taiwan.

The university expressed profound sorrow over her tragic death, offering condolences to her family and asking for prayers for her soul.

Blanca was engaging in a popular tourist activity where visitors interact with elephants, including bathing them in the water. Sadly, during this activity, the elephant attacked, leading to the fatal incident. Blanca was seriously injured and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thailand is home to a large elephant population, with over 4,000 wild elephants living in sanctuaries, parks, and nature reserves. In addition, approximately 4,000 domesticated elephants are used in various tourist attractions and shows across the country.

This tragic incident highlights the risks associated with interacting with such powerful animals in controlled environments.

ALSO READ: Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

Filed under

spain Thailand

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Hyderabad Bizman Challenges Summons In Delhi Liquor Case Linked To Pernod Ricard Complaint

Hyderabad Bizman Challenges Summons In Delhi Liquor Case Linked To Pernod Ricard Complaint

UK Grooming Gangs Scandal: What Is The Debate Between Elon Musk And Keir Starmer?

UK Grooming Gangs Scandal: What Is The Debate Between Elon Musk And Keir Starmer?

Formula E Race Case: Telangana HC Spurns To Quash FIR Against BRS Leader KTR

Formula E Race Case: Telangana HC Spurns To Quash FIR Against BRS Leader KTR

Earthquake Hits Tibet: 53 Killed, Over 60 Injured As Buildings Collapse

Earthquake Hits Tibet: 53 Killed, Over 60 Injured As Buildings Collapse

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede...

Entertainment

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In Her Documentary?

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In

Angelina Jolie Once Confessed To Cutting Her Lover With Knife During S*x: We Were Covered In Blood, My Heart Was Racing

Angelina Jolie Once Confessed To Cutting Her Lover With Knife During S*x: We Were Covered

Who Is Dina Broadhurst? Nude Artist Bares It All In A Raunchy Instagram Post Split From Multimillionaire Boyfriend

Who Is Dina Broadhurst? Nude Artist Bares It All In A Raunchy Instagram Post Split

Aubrey Plaza Breaks Silence On Husband Jeff Baena’s Suicide As She Mourns The ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’

Aubrey Plaza Breaks Silence On Husband Jeff Baena’s Suicide As She Mourns The ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox