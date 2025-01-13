Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Thailand Legalize Gambling, Casinos In ‘Entertainment Complexes’ To Boost Tourism

Thailand has, in recent months, relaxed visa requirements for travelers from China and India, two of its largest tourist markets, in a bid to attract more visitors.

Thailand Legalize Gambling, Casinos In ‘Entertainment Complexes’ To Boost Tourism

On January 13, Thailand’s cabinet approved a controversial bill that attempts to legalize the operation of gaming within designated “entertainment complexes” as part of a much broader strategy toward reviving tourism and creating more jobs. ‘

This proposed law is going to make it possible to operate casinos, among other forms of entertainment, including theme parks, water parks, hotels, and shopping malls.

Gambling In Thailand

Currently, the only forms of gambling in Thailand are state-run horse racing and an official lottery, with illegal gambling taking place throughout the country. The government has been under increasing pressure to crack down on illegal betting while at the same time seeking ways to boost the tourism industry, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the objectives of the bill are “to increase revenue, support investment in Thailand, and solve illegal gambling.” The bill would then be sent to the Office of the Council of State for further drafting. Then, it will be subject to debate and voting in Parliament in Thailand, which may take many months.

Boost to Terrorism?

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the new entertainment complexes would add 5 to 10 percent to tourism and create up to 15,000 new jobs. However, he did not say where the complexes would be located or when they would be built.

Thailand has implemented a number of measures to increase tourism since the Covid-19 pandemic ended. The country has, in recent months, relaxed visa requirements for travelers from China and India, two of its largest tourist markets, in a bid to attract more visitors.

What are the concerns?

While the bill has gained support from some government officials, it has faced much opposition from conservative elements in the country. Thailand is a predominantly Buddhist nation, and there has always been a lot of resistance to the legalization of gambling as most people consider it incompatible with the religious and cultural values of the nation.

Such opposition has persisted even when the neighboring countries like Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar have gambling operations that are booming.

Concerns about organized crime taking advantage of the gambling sector are also brought up by the proposal.

The casinos in Southeast Asia have turned into “foundational pieces of the banking architecture used by organized crime” to launder enormous sums of money, according to a warning issued by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime last year.

The Thai government is proceeding with its proposal in spite of these reservations, claiming that the legal casinos will help reduce the amount of illegal betting and offer a more regulated and controlled environment for gambling activities.

Additionally, advocates of the law assert that the entertainment complexes will be a cutting-edge, multifaceted destination for both domestic and foreign travelers.

ALSO READ: Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Filed under

Thailand Legalize Gambling

Advertisement

Also Read

Why Has Blue Origin Postponed First Launch Of Its Massive New Rocket

Why Has Blue Origin Postponed First Launch Of Its Massive New Rocket

Sensex Slumps Over 1,100 Points Today: 7 Key Reasons Why Market Is falling today

Sensex Slumps Over 1,100 Points Today: 7 Key Reasons Why Market Is falling today

Mediators Push for Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Mediators Push for Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Islamabad Court Rejects Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s Interim Bail Pleas

Islamabad Court Rejects Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s Interim Bail Pleas

Lucknow: Man Hired To Killers Girlfriend’s Father And Husband, Mistakenly Kills Cab Driver

Lucknow: Man Hired To Killers Girlfriend’s Father And Husband, Mistakenly Kills Cab Driver

Entertainment

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing Her PR Team

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox