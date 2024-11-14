The Onion Vs Alex Jones’ Infowars Bankruptcy Case Explained

The Onion has won control of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' media empire in a bankruptcy auction, signaling the end of his far-right platform InfoWars. The satirical outlet plans to shut down InfoWars and reimagine the site with new comedic content.

The Onion, a satirical news organization known for frequently parodying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, has emerged as the winning bidder in the bankruptcy auction for his media empire, including InfoWars—the far-right, conspiracy-driven website that served as Jones’ main online platform.

Bankruptcy case

Jones disclosed the sale on X, announcing Thursday that he had received word from his legal team, who had met with the U.S. trustee handling his bankruptcy case earlier that day. He claimed they informed him the platform would be shut down, even without a court order. He added that Connecticut Democrats, along with The Onion, had acquired the platform.

As one of the most prominent alternative media figures, Jones built a profitable enterprise through a radio show that later transitioned into an internet platform under the Infowars brand. The site became known for promoting conspiracies and claims of government misconduct.

The Onion to close InfoWars

According to reports, The Onion plans to close InfoWars and relaunch the site, featuring prominent internet humor writers and content creators.

Details of the auction on Wednesday, including the amount paid for Free Speech Systems (InfoWars’ parent company) and other associated assets, have not been disclosed. The proceeds from the sale are intended to fulfill Jones’ debts, mainly to families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, who are owed damages from defamation judgments against him.

Sandy Hook families filed defamation lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas, asserting that Jones caused them emotional distress by repeatedly asserting the shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 20 first-grade children and six adults, was a staged event.

The Onion gets exclusive advertiser

Juries awarded nearly $1.5 billion to the families in damages. However, they have struggled to collect from Jones, who claims he cannot pay such a large amount.

He filed for bankruptcy in late 2022, and in June, a judge authorized the liquidation of his personal assets to help cover the awards. Several Connecticut Sandy Hook families involved in the lawsuits supported the sale.

Everytown for Gun Safety, an anti-violence organization, has agreed to be the exclusive advertiser for The Onion’s new platform under a multiyear partnership. John Feinblatt, Everytown’s president, expressed hope that this partnership would reach audiences ready to hold the gun industry responsible for its role in the nation’s gun violence crisis.

