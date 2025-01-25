Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘They Survived Hell’: Israel Celebrates The Freed Female Soldiers Return Home

Nineteen-year-old Naama Levy has become an enduring symbol of resilience following the harrowing events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.

'They Survived Hell': Israel Celebrates The Freed Female Soldiers Return Home

Naama Levy has become an enduring symbol of resilience after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.


Nineteen-year-old Naama Levy has become an enduring symbol of resilience following the harrowing events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. Her abduction and eventual release mark a story of survival and strength amidst a fragile ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

The Tragic Events of October 7

On that fateful day, graphic footage showed Levy, a soldier from an all-female surveillance unit called tatzpitaniyot, being dragged barefoot and bleeding from a Jeep onto the streets of Gaza. Her arms were bound, and blood soaked through her pajamas as onlookers cheered her suffering.

In the months leading up to the attack, Levy and her fellow spotters had reported unusual drills and activity near the border. Their warnings, however, went unheeded by commanders. Tragically, the Hamas assault claimed the lives of 15 women from their unit, while seven others, including Levy, were taken hostage.

A Moment of Redemption

Fifteen months later, Levy and three other soldiers were freed during the second week of a tenuous ceasefire. Their families, overwhelmed with relief, embraced the returning captives in emotional reunions. Hostages Square in Tel Aviv erupted in celebration as Israeli news broadcast the homecoming of the soldiers.

“I was amazed by their mental strength. Strong women who survived days of hell, and the light in their eyes did not go out,” said the hospital director who met the women upon their return.

For Gali Cohen, a 28-year-old member of a support group for current and former tatzpitaniyot, the moment was deeply personal. “They could have been any one of us,” she said. “It is bittersweet because now we have to keep fighting for the others.”

A Stage-Managed Release

The release of the four soldiers—Levy, Liri Albag (19), Karina Ariev (20), and Daniella Gilboa (20)—was carefully orchestrated by Hamas. They were paraded in khaki uniforms during a ceremony in central Gaza City, surrounded by elite Nukhba fighters and cheering crowds. The women were later handed over to the Red Cross.

Ella, 52, from Holon, reflected on the spectacle, saying, “I don’t like the way [the handover] was done, but after October 7, nothing surprises me anymore. I just want to hug those girls. Look at them, smiling, waving, after everything… How badass.”

Hostage Exchange and Ceasefire Deal

The release of the four women came as part of a broader exchange. On the same day, 200 Palestinian detainees were freed from Israeli jails, including 114 men welcomed in Ramallah and 70 individuals deported to Egypt. The ceasefire, brokered after prolonged negotiations, marked a temporary pause in hostilities.

Earlier in the week, three civilian women returned to Israel as part of the agreement, while 90 Palestinian women and children were released to jubilant crowds in the West Bank. For the first time in over a year, Gaza’s besieged population experienced a night free from the sound of drones and bombings.

Lingering Challenges and Delays

Despite the ceasefire, challenges persist. The release of German-Israeli citizen Arbel Yehud, slated to occur during this phase, was delayed. Yehud’s family has endured immense loss, with her brother killed in the October 7 attack and her partner still held captive.

The delay in Yehud’s release led to increased tensions. Israel has postponed the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza through the Netzarim Corridor, citing security concerns. Hamas has warned that such actions could jeopardize future stages of the agreement.

The Fight Between Israel-Hamas Continues

For many Israelis, the joy of the recent releases is tempered by the knowledge that dozens of hostages remain in captivity. Families continue to gather at Hostages Square, determined to keep the pressure on the government.

Inbar Goldstein, who lost her brother and niece in the October attack, now devotes herself to this cause. “My family can’t be brought back, but we must keep fighting. That is my job now,” she said.

Goldstein’s resolve is echoed by others. “We all have daughters the same age serving in the military,” said Alona, 51, a protester from Holon. “We will show up to any action, whatever her family wants.”

Despite the hardships, Goldstein and others sought to find joy in the rare moments of triumph. “What I’ve learned in the last year is that happiness and sadness don’t cancel each other out. They co-exist,” she said. “Today, at least, there is more to be happy about than sad.”

