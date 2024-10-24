Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
THIS Model Has Accused Donald Trump Of Groping Her In 1993- Here’s What Exactly Happened?

In a Zoom call organized by the group Survivors for Kamala, which supports Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Williams shared her story in greater detail.

THIS Model Has Accused Donald Trump Of Groping Her In 1993- Here’s What Exactly Happened?

A former model, Stacey Williams, has accused Donald Trump of groping her during a visit to Trump Tower in 1993. Williams, who worked as a professional model in the 1990s, said she met Trump through the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whom she casually dated at the time, as per The Guardian.

Here’s What Happened?

Stacey Williams alleges that the incident occurred during what she believes was a “twisted game” between Trump and Epstein. Williams recalls first meeting Trump at a Christmas party in 1992, where Epstein introduced them. She stated that it became clear to her that Trump and Epstein were close friends, spending significant time together. The alleged assault happened during the late winter or early spring of 1993, when Epstein suggested they visit Trump at Trump Tower.

According to Williams, moments after arriving, Trump greeted her, pulled her toward him, and groped her, placing his hands on her breasts, waist, and buttocks. She claims she froze in confusion and recalls seeing Trump and Epstein smiling at each other.

William Shares Her Experience in the Zoom Call

In a Zoom call organized by the group Survivors for Kamala, which supports Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Williams shared her story in greater detail. The call, which included prominent figures like actor Ashley Judd and law professor Anita Hill, highlighted the allegations just weeks before the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Williams further alleges that Trump sent her agent a postcard later in 1993, featuring an aerial view of Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach resort. Written in Trump’s handwriting, it read: “Stacey—Your home away from home. Love Donald.”

Despite the severity of these claims, Williams had previously chosen not to come forward publicly, fearing the negative attention and backlash that many other survivors have experienced. She noted, “I disappeared on purpose because I love being anonymous and I love my life of being a private citizen.” However, she has gradually shared her story with close friends and on social media.

Williams’ friends have confirmed that she recounted the incident to them in the years after it occurred. One friend recalls being told about the groping as early as 2005 or 2006. Another friend, Ally Gutwillinger, said Williams mentioned the incident in 2015 when Trump announced his run for president.

Williams said she has processed the trauma over the years and felt more confident about speaking out, despite the fear of backlash. “I felt shame and disgust,” she said, reflecting on the encounter. “I felt like a piece of meat.”

What Trump’s side said?

Trump’s campaign press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has denied the accusations, calling them a false narrative contrived by the Harris campaign. In a statement, Leavitt asserted, “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false.”

Williams’ account adds to a long list of allegations against Trump, who has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct over the years. These claims include unwanted touching, kissing without consent, and walking in on beauty pageant contestants in changing rooms. Trump has denied all accusations, including a recent judgment in which he was found liable for sexually abusing columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, resulting in a $5 million award for Carroll.

Williams’ allegations reignite questions about Trump’s long-standing association with Epstein, who was convicted of sex offenses and died in prison in 2019. While Trump has publicly distanced himself from Epstein since his arrest, their connection in the 1990s and early 2000s continues to draw scrutiny.

Though no evidence directly links Trump to Epstein’s criminal activities, their friendship, as noted by Trump in a 2002 interview, highlights an enduring association between the two men. Epstein’s reputation for being surrounded by young women adds another layer of concern regarding Trump’s involvement in these circles during that period.

donald trump Kamala Harris Stacey Williams US Elections 2024
