Donald Trump Working In McDonald’s, Here’s How Netizens React

Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
With just over two weeks until the U.S. Presidential election, both Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump intensified their efforts to appeal to voters in crucial swing states. Harris, the current Vice President, spent Sunday visiting two churches in Georgia, while Trump made a high-profile stop at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. The November 5 election is shaping up to be a fierce battle, with both candidates trying to sway undecided voters.

 Trump’s McDonald’s Visit

Meanwhile, Trump took a different approach, visiting a McDonald’s in suburban Philadelphia. Wearing an apron, Trump stepped behind the counter to fry and serve french fries to a crowd of supporters gathered outside the restaurant. His stop at McDonald’s, a company he has frequently praised for its fast food, seemed to be a symbolic response to Harris’s earlier claims of working at the chain during her college years.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on Harris’s claims of having worked at McDonald’s, though without providing any evidence. The former president used the visit as an opportunity to accuse Harris of dishonesty while drawing attention to his stance on labor issues. Harris’s team dismissed Trump’s stunt, suggesting it highlighted his disconnection from the struggles of average American workers.

Netizens Reations:

 

Also Read: Kamala Harris at 60 Questions Trump’s Fitness for Presidency at 78

Filed under

donald trump Kamala Harris US presidential election
