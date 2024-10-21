Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kamala Harris at 60 Questions Trump’s Fitness for Presidency at 78

Vice President Kamala Harris marked her 60th birthday on Sunday, finding herself in the midst of a fiercely contested election race

Kamala Harris at 60 Questions Trump’s Fitness for Presidency at 78

Vice President Kamala Harris marked her 60th birthday on Sunday, finding herself in the midst of a fiercely contested election race against 78-year-old Donald Trump. With just over two weeks remaining before the November 5 election, Harris addressed a Black congregation in Georgia, urging them to embrace values of compassion while contrasting those principles with the divisive rhetoric employed by her Republican opponent.

A Birthday Message of Hope and Unity

Harris delivered her birthday address at a Baptist megachurch located near Atlanta, where she received a spontaneous rendition of “Happy Birthday” from the congregation. While she refrained from mentioning Trump directly, her remarks resonated with the audience, who understood her implications regarding the Republican candidate’s campaign tactics.

“Where we go from here is up to us as Americans and as people of faith,” Harris stated during her speech. “What kind of country do we want to live in — a country of chaos, fear and hate, or a country of freedom, compassion and justice?” Her words aimed to galvanize the crowd, who represent a demographic that has historically leaned Democratic.

The Significance of Georgia in the Election

Georgia has emerged as one of the key battleground states expected to play a decisive role in the upcoming election. Both candidates have strategically planned events in this crucial state, as well as in Pennsylvania, another area considered a must-win for both sides. With the race heating up, Harris emphasized the importance of voting, likening it to “shining the light in moments of darkness.”

Trump’s campaign has taken a more aggressive tone, with the former president using increasingly incendiary language to rally his supporters. He has made derogatory comments about undocumented migrants and frequently targets perceived enemies, while painting a bleak picture of America that only he can remedy.

Harris Takes Aim at Trump’s Leadership

Throughout the campaign, Harris has consistently raised concerns regarding Trump’s fitness for the presidency. During a rally in Atlanta on Saturday, she critiqued his reluctance to engage in debates and his erratic speeches. “Now he’s ducking debates and canceling interviews because of exhaustion,” she remarked, highlighting the differences in their campaign styles.

In response, Trump has made surprising comments at his rallies, including peculiar references that some attendees found bizarre. Nevertheless, recent polls indicate a tightly contested race, with neither candidate gaining a clear advantage despite their contrasting approaches.

Countering the Criticism

Harris has also sought to challenge Trump directly regarding their health and vitality. On October 12, she shared a report affirming her “excellent health,” prompting Trump’s campaign to assert that he, too, is “in perfect and excellent health to be Commander-in-Chief.” Trump, meanwhile, quipped that Harris “doesn’t have the energy of a rabbit” during a marathon speech in Pennsylvania, underscoring the tension between the two candidates.

As the final days of campaigning unfold, both Harris and Trump are focusing their efforts on pivotal states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, alongside their respective surrogates.

High-Profile Surrogates Rally Support

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has joined the fray by campaigning in Pennsylvania, where he announced a unique initiative: distributing cash awards of $1 million daily to randomly selected registered voters who sign his organization’s petition leading up to Election Day.

In contrast, Harris has enlisted the help of prominent artists such as Lizzo and Usher to amplify her message. At a rally in Detroit, Lizzo energized the crowd by declaring that America was ready for its first woman president, referencing her hit song, “It’s about damn time!” Meanwhile, Usher rallied support in Atlanta, urging voters to help “get Harris’s campaign across the finish line” in Georgia.

ALSO READ: Moscow’s Expectations For Trump Fade: A Shift To Cautious Appraisal

Filed under

donald trump election Georgia Kamala Harris presidency
Advertisement

Also Read

Health Violations at McDonald’s Location That Hosted Trump: What Happened?

Health Violations at McDonald’s Location That Hosted Trump: What Happened?

Indian Envoy To Canada Named ‘Person of Interest’ in Nijjar Probe

Indian Envoy To Canada Named ‘Person of Interest’ in Nijjar Probe

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

‘Killers of Baba Siddique Targeted Me Next’, Reveals Son Zeeshan Siddique

‘Killers of Baba Siddique Targeted Me Next’, Reveals Son Zeeshan Siddique

Haryana Weather Today: Warm Start at 24°C, AQI And Forecast

Haryana Weather Today: Warm Start at 24°C, AQI And Forecast

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New Death Threats

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox