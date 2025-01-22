Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Three Hostages Released By Hamas Were Given Mysterious Parting Gift Bags- Here’s What It Contained

While specific details about the photos were withheld, Israeli media reported that they depicted moments from the women’s captivity.

Three Hostages Released By Hamas Were Given Mysterious Parting Gift Bags- Here’s What It Contained

A recent video by Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, has drawn significant attention due to its unusual details. The footage, released on Sunday night, showcased the release of three Israeli hostages—Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari—accompanied by a symbolic gesture: each received a bag emblazoned with the Qassam Brigades’ logo.

The video captured the moment the hostages entered a Red Cross SUV in Gaza City, each carrying the so-called “gift bag.” A Hamas militant also presented a certificate, labeled in Hebrew and Arabic as a “release decision.”

Later footage from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) blurred the Qassam Brigades’ logo but showed the women still holding the bags.

Contents of the Gift Bags

A representative from Gonen’s family told CNN that her bag contained the certificate, a necklace, and photos. While specific details about the photos were withheld, Israeli media reported that they depicted moments from the women’s captivity. Israel’s Shin Bet security agency confiscated the materials for examination.

During the exchange, a Red Cross representative signed an Arabic-language document acknowledging receipt of the three hostages from the Qassam Brigades. This formalized process was highlighted in Hamas’ video as an attempt to showcase the group as an organized and legitimate governing entity.

Hamas used the staged release to assert its authority and project an image of control, both locally and internationally. Militants lined Gaza City’s Al Saraya Junction, reinforcing the narrative of strength despite Israel’s ongoing military efforts.

Broader Implications

The release comes amid debates in Israel regarding the effectiveness of its military campaigns against Hamas. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar acknowledged on Sunday that the objective of dismantling Hamas’ infrastructure remains unmet. Similarly, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that Hamas has been replenishing its ranks, warning of a prolonged conflict if the situation persists.

The video and its implications continue to stir discussions in Israel and beyond, as both sides weigh the impact of the ongoing conflict.

ALSO READ: US Winter Storm Disrupts Power For Thousands And Grounds Over 1,300 Flights

Filed under

Hamas Israel World news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Trump 2.0 Prioritises US-India Relations’: Dr. S. Jaishankar and Marco Rubio Discuss Bilateral Ties

‘Trump 2.0 Prioritises US-India Relations’: Dr. S. Jaishankar and Marco Rubio Discuss Bilateral Ties

Two Students Shot In Nashville High School’s Cafeteria, Suspect No Longer A Threat

Two Students Shot In Nashville High School’s Cafeteria, Suspect No Longer A Threat

‘That’s The One Thing We Did’: New Zealanders Defend Legacy of Sir Ernest Rutherford Against Trump’s Atom-Splitting Claim

‘That’s The One Thing We Did’: New Zealanders Defend Legacy of Sir Ernest Rutherford Against...

‘May God Bless You’: Biden’s Message To Trump Revealed Featuring Blessings And A Wish For Guidance

‘May God Bless You’: Biden’s Message To Trump Revealed Featuring Blessings And A Wish For...

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina Joke On SNL

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina...

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina Joke On SNL

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s Why!

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With New Ambitious Project Syndicate

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against Blake Lively?

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox