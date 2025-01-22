Three Hostages Released By Hamas Were Given Mysterious Parting Gift Bags- Here’s What It Contained

While specific details about the photos were withheld, Israeli media reported that they depicted moments from the women’s captivity.

A recent video by Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, has drawn significant attention due to its unusual details. The footage, released on Sunday night, showcased the release of three Israeli hostages—Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari—accompanied by a symbolic gesture: each received a bag emblazoned with the Qassam Brigades’ logo.

The video captured the moment the hostages entered a Red Cross SUV in Gaza City, each carrying the so-called “gift bag.” A Hamas militant also presented a certificate, labeled in Hebrew and Arabic as a “release decision.”

Later footage from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) blurred the Qassam Brigades’ logo but showed the women still holding the bags.

Contents of the Gift Bags

A representative from Gonen’s family told CNN that her bag contained the certificate, a necklace, and photos. While specific details about the photos were withheld, Israeli media reported that they depicted moments from the women’s captivity. Israel’s Shin Bet security agency confiscated the materials for examination.

During the exchange, a Red Cross representative signed an Arabic-language document acknowledging receipt of the three hostages from the Qassam Brigades. This formalized process was highlighted in Hamas’ video as an attempt to showcase the group as an organized and legitimate governing entity.

Hamas used the staged release to assert its authority and project an image of control, both locally and internationally. Militants lined Gaza City’s Al Saraya Junction, reinforcing the narrative of strength despite Israel’s ongoing military efforts.

Broader Implications

The release comes amid debates in Israel regarding the effectiveness of its military campaigns against Hamas. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar acknowledged on Sunday that the objective of dismantling Hamas’ infrastructure remains unmet. Similarly, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that Hamas has been replenishing its ranks, warning of a prolonged conflict if the situation persists.

The video and its implications continue to stir discussions in Israel and beyond, as both sides weigh the impact of the ongoing conflict.