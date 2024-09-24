Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Three Killed in Russian Strike on Kharkiv Apartment Block

Local officials reported that Russian strikes hit at least four districts within Kharkiv, which has resulted in at least 3 fatalities and 31 injuries.

Three Killed in Russian Strike on Kharkiv Apartment Block

A Russian airstrike on an apartment block in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, has resulted in at least three fatalities and left 31 others injured, according to local officials. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, targeted residential buildings using guided glide bombs, marking a troubling escalation in hostilities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strikes, stating, “The targets for Russian bombs are a residential building, a bakery, a stadium… that is, the ordinary life of ordinary people.” The incident comes as fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine, with Russian forces surrounding the heavily damaged town of Vuhledar.

Following the strikes in Kharkiv, Zelensky shared images of the devastation, revealing a gaping hole in the residential tower. He called on international allies to “stop the terror,” emphasizing the urgent need for military assistance. “There is much discussion now at the UN General Assembly about collective efforts for security and the future. But we just need to stop the terror. To have security. To have a future,” he stated.

Local officials reported that Russian strikes hit at least four districts within Kharkiv. The targeted apartment block had recently undergone repairs after being previously struck at the beginning of the conflict. Kharkiv’s mayor, Ihor Terekov, noted that the building had been nearly ready for the heating season when it was hit again.

Russia has increasingly relied on glide bombs—Soviet-era munitions equipped with wings and satellite navigation systems—resulting in significant destruction. These bombs were reportedly used in previous attacks in Kharkiv and were also deployed for the first time in an assault on Zaporizhzhia city over the weekend.

Ukrainian officials indicated that Russia launched seven airstrikes with KAB glide bombs on Tuesday, injuring at least 21 civilians across 13 residential buildings and two educational facilities. Additionally, another strike in Zaporizhzhia on Monday night resulted in one death and several injuries, including two children.

As Russian forces continue to make advances in eastern Ukraine, they are encroaching on Vuhledar, a coal-mining town critical to the Donbas front line. Reports suggest that Russian troops have reached the outskirts of the town, while Ukraine’s military has acknowledged multiple attempts to defend its positions.

The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, has noted recent advances by Russian forces near Hlyboke, Kupyansk, and Pokrovsk, while Ukrainian forces reportedly gained ground in the Kursk region.

MUST READ: Lebanon: Death Toll Rises To 558 From Israeli Strikes, Over 1,800 Injured

 

