Tren de Aragua Gang Exploits NYC Migrant Crisis For Criminal Gain

In just over a year, the Tren de Aragua gang, originally from Venezuela, has established a significant presence in New York City. This violent organization has taken advantage of the migrant crisis to create a criminal enterprise operating from within city shelters.

Gang Activities in NYC

Tren de Aragua is now known for its violent tactics, including armed robberies, drug trafficking, and running prostitution rings in neighborhoods increasingly affected by migrant influxes. The gang also distributes a dangerous fentanyl mix known as Tussi or “pink cocaine.” Their rapid growth has caught both law enforcement and the public off guard.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stated, “Not every migrant is here to commit crimes, not every migrant is a gang member. But these TDA guys hide very well in plain sight in the migrant community.” He added, “We aren’t looking to grab the food delivery guy, but these guys go so far as to wear Uber Eats clothing.”

Criminal Operations and Tactics

The gang operates openly in neighborhoods like Jackson Heights, where a section known as the “Market of Sweethearts” has become notorious for its stolen goods and a visible sex trade. Recent police actions have uncovered a series of violent robberies linked to the gang, with suspects typically being young migrants. One victim recounted, “They were like, ‘We need your phone, we need your stuff.’”

Targeting Law Enforcement

Members of Tren de Aragua are not only targeting civilians but also law enforcement officers. In one case, 19-year-old Bernardo Castro Mata was charged with shooting at NYPD officers Richard Yarusso and Christian Abreu after being apprehended. Another member, just 15 years old, allegedly fired at a tourist and an officer in Times Square.

Impact on the Migrant Community

For many asylum seekers, the gang’s activities tarnish the reputation of their community and remind them of the violence they fled. A Venezuelan migrant expressed concern, stating, “I wouldn’t want the violence I grew up with to start here. I brought my kids here so they wouldn’t have the experiences with criminals like how it is over there.” Another migrant simply called the gang “very bad people.”

Operations Center: Randall’s Island

Randall’s Island has become a central hub for Tren de Aragua’s activities in New York. The large migrant tent city there has facilitated the gang’s operations, allowing members to “hide in plain sight.” Police have noted that it’s “a congregation of people” where unregistered individuals live outside the shelter.

Expanding Reach Across the U.S.

Originally established in Venezuela in 2018, Tren de Aragua has expanded its operations throughout the United States, with significant activities in cities like El Paso, Chicago, and now New York. Members are often told to get distinctive tattoos that signify their affiliation, featuring symbols such as anchors, clocks, and phrases that include “guerrero,” meaning warrior.

Recruitment and Coercion

The gang actively recruits new members from within city shelters, using intimidation tactics. Those who refuse to join are labeled as “Culebra,” or enemies of the gang. With many migrants seeking employment in food delivery services, Tren de Aragua has exploited this sector by using delivery vehicles to facilitate criminal activities.

The rise of Tren de Aragua in New York City reflects broader issues related to migration, crime, and community safety. As the gang continues to expand its influence, law enforcement faces significant challenges in addressing the situation while ensuring the safety of both migrants and residents.

