Floods In Gaza Intensify Hardships For Displaced Families

Israeli airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip on Monday resulted in the deaths of at least 10 Palestinians, including four children, according to medical sources. This occurred amidst heavy rains that exacerbated the suffering of displaced residents living in tent encampments.

Continued Assault Amid Regional Conflicts

The ongoing conflict in Gaza, now approaching its one-year mark, persists even as international attention shifts to hostilities involving Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and northern Israel.

Fatal Strikes on Displaced Populations

Palestinian health officials reported that five individuals were killed at a school serving as a shelter for displaced residents in Nuseirat, one of Gaza’s historic refugee camps. The Israeli military stated that the strike targeted a Hamas command center located within the compound.

Later in the day, an airstrike on a residence in Deir Al-Balah claimed the lives of a woman and four children. The Israeli military has yet to comment on this incident.

Hamas Claims Tactical Success

Hamas’ armed wing announced that its fighters executed a ambush on an Israeli convoy east of Rafah city, employing anti-tank rockets and pre-positioned explosive devices. The Israeli military has not responded to these claims.

Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies

The recent heavy rains have compounded the difficulties faced by Gaza’s displaced population. Many tents were flooded or washed away, forcing families to abandon their makeshift shelters. Residents resorted to placing water buckets to catch leaks and digging trenches for drainage.

Ahmed Al-Burai, a 30-year-old resident, described the dire conditions: “Everything is drowned, the blankets, the food, and the people in just a few hours of rain.” He noted that displaced individuals often constructed their tents from used materials, and the cost of new supplies has surged significantly.

“Just two days ago, plastic sheeting was priced at 100 to 200 shekels ($27 to $54), but now it has jumped to 700 and 800 shekels ($189 to $216) due to market exploitation,” Burai added.

Urgent Need for Shelter and Supplies

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has emphasized the necessity for additional shelters and supplies to support those affected by the approaching winter. The agency warned that “plastic and fabric are not enough to protect people against the rain and the cold” as autumn sets in.

Ongoing Conflict and Casualty Toll

As the conflict nears its one-year anniversary, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical. Over 2.3 million residents have been displaced, and more than 41,300 Palestinians have reportedly lost their lives due to Israeli strikes, according to the Gaza health ministry. This conflict has been described as the deadliest phase in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which escalated following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2022, resulting in significant casualties on both sides.

