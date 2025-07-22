Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby Boy After ‘Traumatic’ Birth, But The Name? Fans Are Shocked It’s So Unique!

Trish Paytas, the popular Youtuber has given birth to her son, Aquaman, with husband Moses Hacmon. She confirmed the news on her Just Trisha podcast, describing the delivery as a “very traumatic birth.”

Trish Paytas Family

Paytas, 37, is the mother to two daughters whole the first daughter, Malibu Barbie, was born in September 2022, the second daughter, Elvis, in June 2024.

In March 2025, influencer Trisha Paytas announced she was expecting her third child this summer. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN! 😱 BABY #3 COMING JULY 2025 👶🏼.” The post featured a family photo of four posing on a faux dock, with Paytas holding an ultrasound image.

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon welcome their first baby boy, Aquaman Paytas-Hacmon. pic.twitter.com/LqhIITMIAw — TrishCrave (@TrishCrave) July 22, 2025

Trish Paytas Revealled Gender at Los Angeles Concert

Two months later, during the Los Angeles stop of her Eras of Trish Tour at the Greek Theatre, Paytas revealed the gender of her baby. The couple counted down from 10 before pulling a lever that released blue confetti into the crowd. The screen flashed the words, “It’s a boy.”

Also Read: How Did Malcolm-Jamal Warner Die? Tributes Pour In For Beloved The Cosby Show Actor As He Passes Away At 54

Trish Paytas Eralier Asked Unique Baby Name Suggestions

Earlier this month, Paytas shared some playful baby name ideas for her son in a TikTok video. Some names she and Hacmon considered included “Lemon,” “Papermate,” “Squeezie,” and “Squooshie.” She also mentioned liking “Rainbow Sherbet” and even joked about naming him after a Japanese restaurant, saying, “I also love Benihana for a name.”

She explained her approach to naming, saying, “Baby names really have to excite me, like, ‘I wish that was my name.’”

Who is Trish Paytas?

Trisha Paytas, 37, identifies herself as non-binary. She rose to fame through lifestyle content on her Youtube channel. Over the years, they have been involved in numerous controversies. .

Trisha Kay Paytas is both an actress and an online influencer who started creating videos in 2007. As of May 2025, their YouTube channel has amassed over five million subscribers. In 2021, Paytas married Moses Hacmon, and the couple has two children named Malibu Barbie Paytas Hacmon and Elvis Paytas Hacmon.

Also Read: Bill Cosby Heartbroken Over The Cosby Show Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Death, Pays Emotional Tribute