Trump Appointees Targeted By Threats Amid Transition

A series of violent threats have been directed toward incoming members of Donald Trump’s cabinet and other political appointees, a spokeswoman for the transition team revealed on Wednesday, November 27. Karoline Leavitt, the spokesperson, stated, “Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them.”

Nature of Threats and Law Enforcement Response

Leavitt detailed the range of threats, which included bomb threats and incidents of “swatting.” Swatting refers to false emergency calls intended to provoke a heavy police response at the target’s location. “In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted,” Leavitt continued. “President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

She emphasized that despite these threats, the transition team remains focused on its work. “President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”

Cabinet Appointees Announced Amid Threats

Following Trump’s November 5 election victory, his team has been gradually unveiling appointments to cabinet positions and other senior roles. The list includes notable figures such as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, William McGinley as White House Counsel, Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel, Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, and Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff, among others.

The statement from Leavitt did not specify which individuals were targeted in these incidents.

Threats Follow Assassination Attempts on Trump

These threats come in the wake of two assassination attempts on Trump himself. One incident involved Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attacked Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, resulting in the death of one attendee and injuries to others, including Trump. Crooks was killed by the Secret Service during the attack.

In a separate incident, Ryan Wesley Routh was apprehended at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Armed with an AK-47, a GoPro camera, and other items, Routh was discovered before he could act and is currently in custody.

Transition Team Undeterred

Despite these challenges, the Trump team continues its efforts to establish the incoming administration. The recent threats underscore the heightened tension surrounding the transition period, but the swift response by authorities has ensured the safety of those involved.

