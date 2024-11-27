Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Aditya Pancholi Converted To Islam? Zarina Wahab Shares Details After 36 Years Of Interfaith Marriage

Zarina Wahab candidly reflects on her 36-year marriage with Aditya Pancholi, a journey that began just 15 days after their first meeting. From navigating religious differences to addressing controversies, she opens up about their enduring bond and family life.

Aditya Pancholi Converted To Islam? Zarina Wahab Shares Details After 36 Years Of Interfaith Marriage

Actor Zarina Wahab reflected on her nearly four-decade-long marriage with Aditya Pancholi, whom she married just 15 days after their first meeting. In an interview, Zarina addressed various aspects of their relationship, including Aditya’s infidelity and allegations of abuse made against him by his girlfriends.

Aditya Pancholi converted to Islam?

Despite these controversies, she described him as a kind and caring husband and father. She also discussed how their differing religious backgrounds never posed challenges in their marriage and shared that while Aditya did not convert to Islam, he adopted a new name for their *nikaah* ceremony.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Zarina recounted the beginning of their relationship. “In those days, they used to make video films for VHS. They offered me one, but I was offended. I had no intention of doing it, but they told me that it’ll be like a proper film, and I didn’t want to offend anybody, so I agreed. That’s where I met Nirmal (Aditya’s birth name) for the first time. He was a good-looking boy, younger to me. You will not believe it, we were married within 15-20 days. It was written in my destiny to meet my husband, because I didn’t even want to do the film.”

36 years of marriage with Aditya Pancholi

When asked if their differing religions ever created issues, Zarina remarked, “When I got married to him, everyone said, ‘He’s so handsome, he’s so young, this won’t last more than five months.’ But now it has been 36 years. Look around, there are so many temples in my house. I do the namaaz. We don’t distinguish on the basis of religion in our house, there are no differences, we have everything we need… Even my in-laws are very nice. There were no hurdles.”

Zarina revealed details about their nikaah ceremony, clarifying, “He didn’t convert, but like it is with Muslims, he had to change his name, so he did that.”

Religion never came between

The couple named their daughter Sana after a character they encountered in a Pakistani show, while their son was named Sooraj after Aditya’s character in one of his films. Zarina emphasized that there were no debates about choosing Islamic or Hindu names for their children, as both Sana and Sooraj were given the freedom to discover their own religious paths. She concluded, “Religion has never come between us, not even Nirmal; he’s such a sweetheart.”

Read More: Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Suffer A Wardrobe Malfunction At F1 Grand Prix In Las Vegas? Here’s Why The Singer Said ‘I Mean Literally Ripped’

Filed under

Aditya Pancholi Aditya Pancholi marriage Aditya Pancholi religion Aditya Pancholi wife Zarina Wahab
Advertisement

Also Read

Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath Says Everything In Europe, ‘Cut, Copy, Paste’, Here’s What He Meant

Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath Says Everything In Europe, ‘Cut, Copy, Paste’, Here’s What He Meant

Infosys Announces 90% Performance Bonus – Who Is Eligible For It?

Infosys Announces 90% Performance Bonus – Who Is Eligible For It?

Rare Animal Spotted Near Brooklyn Bridge; Authorities Urge Caution

Rare Animal Spotted Near Brooklyn Bridge; Authorities Urge Caution

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light

‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal...

Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light

‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Wedding: Stunning New Photos From Their Magical Alila Fort Ceremony!

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Wedding: Stunning New Photos From Their Magical Alila Fort Ceremony!

BLACKPINK Set To Reunite In 2025 For New Album? Here’s What YG Entertainment Says

BLACKPINK Set To Reunite In 2025 For New Album? Here’s What YG Entertainment Says

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox