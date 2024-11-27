Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Suffer A Wardrobe Malfunction At F1 Grand Prix In Las Vegas? Here’s Why The Singer Said ‘I Mean Literally Ripped’

In a rush to find a solution, Lisa called her team for help. Ultimately, she opted for denim jeans, which complemented her look seamlessly. While fans missed the opportunity to see her in the leather pants, Lisa posted a picture of the original outfit on Instagram, showing what could have been.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa turned heads as she attended the second annual Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas on November 24. The event, one of the season’s final three races, drew several high-profile guests, but it was Lisa’s presence that particularly thrilled fans of the K-pop star.

The singer made a statement in an ensemble from Ferrari’s Scuderia Ferrari fashion line, wearing a chic scarf top, blazer, straight-leg jeans, and black ankle boots. However, her appearance almost took a dramatic turn due to an unexpected wardrobe mishap.

Lisa’s Wardrobe Malfunction Averted

According to a report, Lisa originally planned to wear an orange top paired with brown leather pants. However, a last-minute issue with her outfit required her to rethink her look.

Sharing her experience on Instagram Stories, Lisa explained, “I did my fittings and everything was good. Before leaving, I went to my room to get my shoes. As I went down to get my shoes done, my pants just cracked—I mean literally ripped.”

In a rush to find a solution, Lisa called her team for help. Ultimately, she opted for denim jeans, which complemented her look seamlessly. While fans missed the opportunity to see her in the leather pants, Lisa posted a picture of the original outfit on Instagram, showing what could have been.

Lisa’s F1 Appearances

This marked Lisa’s second appearance at a Formula 1 event this year, following her attendance at the Miami Grand Prix in May. Her Las Vegas visit saw her rubbing shoulders with other celebrities, including Noah Lyles, Shaun White, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Ashley Graham, and Paul Mescal.

Fans Applaud Lisa’s Fashion Save

Fans appreciated Lisa’s quick thinking and how effortlessly she pulled off the denim look. Her ability to adapt and maintain her fashion-forward image further cemented her reputation as a global style icon.

While the leather pants may have been sidelined, Lisa’s Grand Prix appearance still left a lasting impression on both the F1 and K-pop communities.