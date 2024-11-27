Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Suffer A Wardrobe Malfunction At F1 Grand Prix In Las Vegas? Here’s Why The Singer Said ‘I Mean Literally Ripped’

In a rush to find a solution, Lisa called her team for help. Ultimately, she opted for denim jeans, which complemented her look seamlessly. While fans missed the opportunity to see her in the leather pants, Lisa posted a picture of the original outfit on Instagram, showing what could have been.

Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Suffer A Wardrobe Malfunction At F1 Grand Prix In Las Vegas? Here’s Why The Singer Said ‘I Mean Literally Ripped’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa turned heads as she attended the second annual Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas on November 24. The event, one of the season’s final three races, drew several high-profile guests, but it was Lisa’s presence that particularly thrilled fans of the K-pop star.

The singer made a statement in an ensemble from Ferrari’s Scuderia Ferrari fashion line, wearing a chic scarf top, blazer, straight-leg jeans, and black ankle boots. However, her appearance almost took a dramatic turn due to an unexpected wardrobe mishap.

Lisa’s Wardrobe Malfunction Averted

According to a report, Lisa originally planned to wear an orange top paired with brown leather pants. However, a last-minute issue with her outfit required her to rethink her look.

Sharing her experience on Instagram Stories, Lisa explained, “I did my fittings and everything was good. Before leaving, I went to my room to get my shoes. As I went down to get my shoes done, my pants just cracked—I mean literally ripped.”

In a rush to find a solution, Lisa called her team for help. Ultimately, she opted for denim jeans, which complemented her look seamlessly. While fans missed the opportunity to see her in the leather pants, Lisa posted a picture of the original outfit on Instagram, showing what could have been.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Lisa’s F1 Appearances

This marked Lisa’s second appearance at a Formula 1 event this year, following her attendance at the Miami Grand Prix in May. Her Las Vegas visit saw her rubbing shoulders with other celebrities, including Noah Lyles, Shaun White, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Ashley Graham, and Paul Mescal.

Fans Applaud Lisa’s Fashion Save

Fans appreciated Lisa’s quick thinking and how effortlessly she pulled off the denim look. Her ability to adapt and maintain her fashion-forward image further cemented her reputation as a global style icon.

While the leather pants may have been sidelined, Lisa’s Grand Prix appearance still left a lasting impression on both the F1 and K-pop communities.

MUST READ: Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century: Taylor Swift Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer Getting The Second Spot

Filed under

Blackpink celebrity news f1 grand prix latest viral news Lisa Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Congress Should Stay Away From Adani Case and Manipur Issues’: Adv Jethmalani

‘Congress Should Stay Away From Adani Case and Manipur Issues’: Adv Jethmalani

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding...

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much...

Why Are US Universities Urging International Students to Return Before January?

Why Are US Universities Urging International Students to Return Before January?

‘No Bribery Charges Against Gautam Adani’: Nephew Sagar Adani And Vneet Jaain As Per DoJ Indictment

‘No Bribery Charges Against Gautam Adani’: Nephew Sagar Adani And Vneet Jaain As Per DoJ...

Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much

Dancing With The Stars: Who is Dancing Sensation Danny Amendola?

Dancing With The Stars: Who is Dancing Sensation Danny Amendola?

Angelina Jolie FINALLY Manages To Score A Win In The On-Going Legal Battle Against Brad Pitt- Here’s What Happened

Angelina Jolie FINALLY Manages To Score A Win In The On-Going Legal Battle Against Brad

Who is Ilona Maher? Rugby Star Becomes Dancing With The Stars’ Dancing Sensation

Who is Ilona Maher? Rugby Star Becomes Dancing With The Stars’ Dancing Sensation

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox