Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century: Taylor Swift Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer Getting The Second Spot

As Billboard counts down its top 25 pop stars of the last 25 years, Swift’s No. 2 placement stands out due to her remarkable achievements.

Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century: Taylor Swift Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer Getting The Second Spot

Billboard has named Taylor Swift as its second “Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century,” praising her for pushing “pop stardom to places we hadn’t previously thought possible.”

As Billboard counts down its top 25 pop stars of the last 25 years, Swift’s No. 2 placement stands out due to her remarkable achievements.

Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century: Reasons for Swift’s 2nd Rank

Grammy Record: The only artist to win Album of the Year four times.

Chart Dominance: Second-most Billboard Hot 100 entries (264 songs) and tied with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, surpassed only by The Beatles.

Touring Success: Her Eras Tour solidifies her as one of the greatest touring artists of the past 25 years.

Historical Achievements Of Taylor Swift

First artist to debut the entire Top 14 of the Hot 100.

Most consecutive years at No. 1 as a soloist.

Most albums spending a year in the Top 10.

Most albums in the Top 10 and Top 25 simultaneously.

Speculation and Reactions

The No. 1 spot will be announced on December 3, with fans speculating Beyoncé might claim the title. Swift’s placement has sparked debate, with some questioning why her extraordinary accomplishments didn’t secure her the top position.

How Did The Internet React?

Reacting to the news, Swifties stormed X as one user stated, “Taylor is the music industry,” whereas, another stated, “LMFAOOOO Billboard is embarrassing omg.”  Another one said, “They’re not even trying to hide the fraudulence.”

Meanwhile, a Taylor Swift fan tweeted, “Im sorry but Taylor deserves to be #1… wdym she has the highest grossing tour of all time and multiple best selling albums… this is a joke fr.”

Here’s The Current List Of Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century By Billboard

1. To be announced on Dec. 3.

2. Taylor Swift

3. Rihanna

4. Drake

5. Lady Gaga

6. Britney Spears

7. Kanye West

8. Justin Bieber

9. Ariana Grande

10. Adele

11. Usher

12. Eminem

13. Nicki Minaj

14. Justin Timberlake

15. Miley Cyrus

16. Jay-Z

17. Shakira

18. The Weeknd

19. BTS

20. Bruno Mars

21. Lil Wayne

22. One Direction

23. Bad Bunny

24. Ed Sheeran

25. Katy Perry

MUST READ: Is Drake Planning A Massive Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar? Rapper Accuses Spotify Of Illegally Inflating K Dot’s Diss Track

Filed under

21st century pop star billboard celebrity news Rihanna Taylor Swift Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Cyclone Fengal Alert: Tamil Nadu Under Red Alert, Flights Diverted

Cyclone Fengal Alert: Tamil Nadu Under Red Alert, Flights Diverted

Can Beetroot Juice REALLY Control Diabetes And Improve Kidney Health? Here’s The Truth

Can Beetroot Juice REALLY Control Diabetes And Improve Kidney Health? Here’s The Truth

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Finale: Emotional Performances and a Coveted Trophy

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Finale: Emotional Performances and a Coveted Trophy

Olympic Bronze Medalist Bajrang Punia Suspended For Four Year In Doping Violation, Wrestler’s Career Over?

Olympic Bronze Medalist Bajrang Punia Suspended For Four Year In Doping Violation, Wrestler’s Career Over?

Pakistan: Security Forces Launches Midnight Operation To Clear PTI Protestors In Islamabad

Pakistan: Security Forces Launches Midnight Operation To Clear PTI Protestors In Islamabad

Entertainment

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Finale: Emotional Performances and a Coveted Trophy

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Finale: Emotional Performances and a Coveted Trophy

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 To Star Completely New Cast After Bravo Reboot

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 To Star Completely New Cast After Bravo Reboot

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long It Is!

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox