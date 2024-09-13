Trump Drops ‘Trump Era’ T-Shirts Mimicking Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Design

On September 12, two days after Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump’s campaign launched a new line of “Trump Era” T-shirts.

On September 12, two days after Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump’s campaign launched a new line of “Trump Era” T-shirts. Priced at $36 each, these shirts feature a design that mirrors the distinctive graphic style of Swift’s Eras Tour apparel. The shirts showcase a grid of images of Trump, styled with similar colors and patterns to those used in Swift’s tour merchandise.

The Trump campaign promoted the new T-shirts with the tweet: “Calling all Swifties for Trump. Get your Trump Era shirt today.”

Swifties Outraged Over Merchandise Design

Taylor Swift has yet to address the new merchandise directly, but her fans are not holding back. Social media responses have been swift and critical. One fan tweeted, “This is a disgrace of a shirt. I hope she strips Donald of everything he has for infringement. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 GET HIM!” Another added, “I’m excited for Trump’s new era, I heard it’s called the ‘lawsuit era,’” while a third urged, “This deserves a cease and desist!” tagging both Swift’s fan page and her publicist.

READ MORE: Czech Republic Braces For Flooding: Prague Enhances Protection Efforts

Harris Campaign Taps Into Swift’s Influence

In contrast to Trump’s merchandise strategy, the Harris-Walz campaign has also drawn on Taylor Swift’s popularity. They recently introduced Eras-inspired friendship bracelets on their campaign website. Swift’s endorsement of Harris on September 10, where she lauded Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader,” marks a clear alignment with the Democratic candidate. Swift’s support follows previous instances where Trump used AI-generated images to falsely depict her as a MAGA supporter, prompting her to speak out.

Trump’s Dismissive Reaction to Swift’s Endorsement

Donald Trump’s reaction to Swift’s endorsement has been dismissive. He stated, “I was not a Taylor Swift fan, it was just a question of time,” and added, “But she’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Merchandise Controversy Reflects Broader Campaign Tactics

The launch of Trump’s new T-shirts underscores the ongoing trend of political campaigns leveraging celebrity imagery and endorsements. As the 2024 election looms, both presidential candidates are actively utilizing popular culture and high-profile figures to shape their public image and appeal to voters.

🚨NEW MERCH🚨 Calling all Swifties for Trump Get your Trump Era shirt today 👉https://t.co/HkA7LwHhIC pic.twitter.com/gqqITeCOFb — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 12, 2024

ALSO READ: Osama Bin Laden’s ‘Dead’ Son, Hamza, Surfaces, Leading Al-Qaeda Operations In Afghanistan