Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas, Says ‘If They Don’t Behave, We Will Eradicate Them…’

In the latest development, US President Donald Trump warned Hamas that it would be “eradicated” if it breaks the Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Speaking at the White House while hosting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump said he would allow Hamas one chance to respect the truce.

He stated that the US had helped broker the Gaza deal nearly two weeks earlier and that Hamas must now “behave.” Trump added that his government expects the group to follow through on its commitments or face immediate and firm consequences for violating the agreement.

US Sends Vice President and Envoys to Israel After Trump’s Remarks

Soon after Trump’s statement, Vice President J.D. Vance departed for Israel to join top American envoys already in the region.

The move came as violence over the weekend risked shattering the fragile Gaza truce. Vance’s visit follows meetings held by US envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The discussions centered on the ceasefire’s progress and the next steps to stabilize the area. Officials said the mission’s goal is to ensure both sides comply with the terms of the deal and prevent a return to conflict.

Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya told Egypt’s Al-Qahera News that the group remains committed to the Gaza ceasefire. He said that recovering bodies from conflict zones has become extremely difficult, but efforts are ongoing.

According to al-Hayya, Hamas continues to work to honor the agreement and insists that the deal will hold. He added that the group’s willingness to abide by the truce remains strong.

Trump said the focus remains on maintaining calm and reducing violence across Gaza. He emphasized that the administration would act only if Hamas continues hostilities or fails to comply with the agreement.

Trump Says Hamas Weakens as Iran Steps Back

The US President also claimed that Hamas has become weaker after losing much of its external support. Trump pointed out that Iran, once seen as Hamas’s main backer, is unlikely to intervene following Israeli and American strikes earlier this year.

He added that the group no longer enjoys regional protection and must therefore follow the rules of the ceasefire. Trump insisted that the Gaza deal must continue and warned that any violation would lead to strong and rapid action from the parties responsible for ensuring stability in the region.