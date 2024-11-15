Trump Picks Doug Collins As Secretary Of Veterans Affairs Nominee

President-elect Donald Trump has formally announced his intention to nominate former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. It is part of what many of his people have envisioned-in other words, to improve care and assistance towards America’s veterans, as well as active-duty servicemembers, and their military families.

Doug Collins: Veteran and Advocate for Military Families

According to a post on Truth Social, Trump underlined his candidate’s military background and experience: “Collins is a veteran and serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command as a Chaplain. Collins is also a veteran of the Iraq War. My great service – Veterans Affairs? Perfect choice – Senator Susan Collins of Maine.”.

“Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War,” Trump wrote. “We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need.”

Mr. Trump also thanked Collins for agreeing to serve in this important position, speaking about the need to support the ones who served.

Collins Response: Commitment to Streamline and Transform the VA

Just a few days after his nomination, Doug Collins also took to the other platform X, thanking the nomination and vowing to stay committed to the role. “I am honored to be nominated, and I remain committed to working every day to improve the VA,” he added.

“Our heroes deserve the best care and support,” Collins wrote. “We’ll fight tirelessly to streamline and cut regulations in the VA, root out corruption, and ensure every veteran receives the benefits they’ve earned.”

He continued pointing to the areas of action needed to make the VA efficient and effective: “Together, we’ll make the VA work for those who fought for us,” he added. “Time to deliver for our veterans and give them the world-class care they deserve.”

Background and Politics of Doug Collins

A former U.S. Representative from Georgia, Doug Collins has represented Congress since 2013, until his retirement in 2021. An outspoken advocate of veterans and military families during his tenure as a strict conservative, Collins is an appropriate candidate to fill the Secretary of Veterans Affairs position. Service in the military, especially as a Chaplain in the Air Force Reserve, makes him intimately closer to the community of veterans.

Key Priorities of VA Under Collins

If confirmed, Collins is expected to work on a number of reforms the Department of Veterans Affairs needs. Among his priorities will be the elimination of red tape and bureaucracy so that veterans can get their benefits and care on time. He also plans to eliminate fraud from within the VA and catch long-standing problems that have been plaguing the administration.

