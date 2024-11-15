Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Picks Doug Collins As Secretary Of Veterans Affairs Nominee

President-elect Donald Trump has formally announced his intention to nominate former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins as Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Trump Picks Doug Collins As Secretary Of Veterans Affairs Nominee

President-elect Donald Trump has formally announced his intention to nominate former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. It is part of what many of his people have envisioned-in other words, to improve care and assistance towards America’s veterans, as well as active-duty servicemembers, and their military families.

Doug Collins: Veteran and Advocate for Military Families

According to a post on Truth Social, Trump underlined his candidate’s military background and experience: “Collins is a veteran and serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command as a Chaplain. Collins is also a veteran of the Iraq War. My great service – Veterans Affairs? Perfect choice – Senator Susan Collins of Maine.”.

“Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War,” Trump wrote. “We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need.”

Mr. Trump also thanked Collins for agreeing to serve in this important position, speaking about the need to support the ones who served.

Collins Response: Commitment to Streamline and Transform the VA

Just a few days after his nomination, Doug Collins also took to the other platform X, thanking the nomination and vowing to stay committed to the role. “I am honored to be nominated, and I remain committed to working every day to improve the VA,” he added.

“Our heroes deserve the best care and support,” Collins wrote. “We’ll fight tirelessly to streamline and cut regulations in the VA, root out corruption, and ensure every veteran receives the benefits they’ve earned.”

He continued pointing to the areas of action needed to make the VA efficient and effective: “Together, we’ll make the VA work for those who fought for us,” he added. “Time to deliver for our veterans and give them the world-class care they deserve.”

Background and Politics of Doug Collins

A former U.S. Representative from Georgia, Doug Collins has represented Congress since 2013, until his retirement in 2021. An outspoken advocate of veterans and military families during his tenure as a strict conservative, Collins is an appropriate candidate to fill the Secretary of Veterans Affairs position. Service in the military, especially as a Chaplain in the Air Force Reserve, makes him intimately closer to the community of veterans.

Key Priorities of VA Under Collins

If confirmed, Collins is expected to work on a number of reforms the Department of Veterans Affairs needs. Among his priorities will be the elimination of red tape and bureaucracy so that veterans can get their benefits and care on time. He also plans to eliminate fraud from within the VA and catch long-standing problems that have been plaguing the administration.

ALSO READ: Sources: Woman Alleges Gaetz Had Sex With Her When She Was 17, Testifies Before House Ethics Committee

Filed under

donald trump Doug Collins Georgia Congressman
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Enters Pollution Emergency As AQI Crosses 450: What Are The New Restrictions In Place?

Delhi Enters Pollution Emergency As AQI Crosses 450: What Are The New Restrictions In Place?

What Led To AFSPA’s Return In Key Areas Of Manipur?

What Led To AFSPA’s Return In Key Areas Of Manipur?

RFK Jr.’s Notorious Theories On COVID-19, Vaccines, And Mass Shootings Resurface With New HHS Appointment

RFK Jr.’s Notorious Theories On COVID-19, Vaccines, And Mass Shootings Resurface With New HHS Appointment

France-Israel Match Ends In Draw Amid Scuffle, Security Tensions At Stade de France

France-Israel Match Ends In Draw Amid Scuffle, Security Tensions At Stade de France

Rajasthan Royals CEO’s Family Legacy: Great-Great Grandfather Invented The Penalty Kick

Rajasthan Royals CEO’s Family Legacy: Great-Great Grandfather Invented The Penalty Kick

Entertainment

Did You Know Denzel Washington Had A Same-Sex Kiss In Gladiator II? Actor Reveals Why It Was Cut

Did You Know Denzel Washington Had A Same-Sex Kiss In Gladiator II? Actor Reveals Why

Planning To Watch Gladiator II? Here’s A Quick Recap Of Gladiator Starring Russell Crowe Before You Watch The New One

Planning To Watch Gladiator II? Here’s A Quick Recap Of Gladiator Starring Russell Crowe Before

Robbie Williams Played By CGI Monkey In Emotional New Trailer For Biopic

Robbie Williams Played By CGI Monkey In Emotional New Trailer For Biopic

Elon Musk Embraces ‘Goat-ed’ Makoto Shinkai Anime Masterpiece: A New MAGA Era Begins?

Elon Musk Embraces ‘Goat-ed’ Makoto Shinkai Anime Masterpiece: A New MAGA Era Begins?

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox