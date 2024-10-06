Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt, Vows To ‘Never Quit’

On Saturday, Donald Trump made a defiant return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of an assassination attempt during a rally in July, questioning if his political opponents were behind it and pledging that he would "never quit."

Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt, Vows To ‘Never Quit’

On Saturday, Donald Trump made a defiant return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of an assassination attempt during a rally in July, questioning if his political opponents were behind it and pledging that he would “never quit.”

Recounting the attempt at the rally, he said “Exactly 12 weeks ago, right here on this ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me.”

Further, referring to the shooter as a “vicious monster,” Trump declared that he would “never quit… never bend… never break.” Moreover, he also accused his opponents of being the “enemy within” and suggesting they were responsible for both his indictment and the assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, after the failed assassination, images of Trump with a bloodied face, pumping his fist and shouting “fight, fight, fight,” became symbolic of his campaign. Many supporters at the rally wore shirts featuring these images, with some even mimicking the bandage Trump had worn after the shooting.

Elon Musk, the billionaire and owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), joined Trump onstage, urging voters in battleground states like Pennsylvania to register and stressing how critical their votes are. Musk stated, “Trump must win to preserve democracy in America,” reflecting the rhetoric he frequently shares with his 200 million followers on social media.

But, the political landscape has shifted significantly since Trump’s last visit to Butler. At that time, Trump was leading in the polls after a strong debate performance against Biden.

However, the presidential race took a dramatic turn after Biden dropped out and was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris. Since then, the campaign has since managed to recover ground, gaining momentum in some key states.

Must Read: Donald Trump To Return To Assassination Site For Pennsylvania Rally

Filed under

Butler donald trump NewsX Pennsylvania Ralley usa

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox