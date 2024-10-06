Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt, Vows To ‘Never Quit’

On Saturday, Donald Trump made a defiant return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of an assassination attempt during a rally in July, questioning if his political opponents were behind it and pledging that he would "never quit."

Recounting the attempt at the rally, he said “Exactly 12 weeks ago, right here on this ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me.”

Further, referring to the shooter as a “vicious monster,” Trump declared that he would “never quit… never bend… never break.” Moreover, he also accused his opponents of being the “enemy within” and suggesting they were responsible for both his indictment and the assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, after the failed assassination, images of Trump with a bloodied face, pumping his fist and shouting “fight, fight, fight,” became symbolic of his campaign. Many supporters at the rally wore shirts featuring these images, with some even mimicking the bandage Trump had worn after the shooting.

Elon Musk, the billionaire and owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), joined Trump onstage, urging voters in battleground states like Pennsylvania to register and stressing how critical their votes are. Musk stated, “Trump must win to preserve democracy in America,” reflecting the rhetoric he frequently shares with his 200 million followers on social media.

But, the political landscape has shifted significantly since Trump’s last visit to Butler. At that time, Trump was leading in the polls after a strong debate performance against Biden.

However, the presidential race took a dramatic turn after Biden dropped out and was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris. Since then, the campaign has since managed to recover ground, gaining momentum in some key states.

