Trump Says He Has Not Changed His Mind On H-1B Visas: ‘We Need Competent People’

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his support for the H-1B visa program during a New Year's Eve gathering, emphasizing the need for skilled foreign workers to drive economic growth. His remarks, aligning with a pro-business stance, sparked surprise and debate among experts and political analysts.

At a New Year’s Eve gathering at his Mar-a-Lago resort, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed his position on H-1B visas, emphasizing the importance of attracting skilled workers to the country. Addressing questions from a reporter about whether his stance on the program had shifted, Trump stated, “I didn’t change my mind on H-1B visas. I’ve always felt we have to have the most competent people in our country. We need smart people in our country. We need a lot of people coming in. We’re going to have jobs like never before.”

Trump Remarks Surprise Experts

The H-1B visa program enables highly skilled foreign workers to work in the United States, particularly in specialized fields such as technology and engineering.

Immigration attorney Steven Brown expressed surprise at Trump’s consistent support for the program. Commenting on X (formerly Twitter), Brown said, “Interesting #H1B news, pleasantly surprised to see from DJT.”

The Biden administration has recently announced plans to streamline the H-1B application process while addressing potential misuse by companies. This move has reignited discussions around the visa program’s significance in the U.S. economy.

Trump’s Evolving Views on H-1B Visas

In the past, Trump had criticized the program, calling it “unfair” to American workers and “very bad,” according to reports from the Associated Press. However, he later expressed consistent support, telling the New York Post, “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

Trump’s endorsement of the program aligns with views held by figures like billionaire Elon Musk, who has also defended the H-1B system. On the other hand, Trump supporter Vivek Ramaswamy has criticized the program, advocating for reforms that prioritize highly skilled individuals while promoting competition and reducing bureaucracy.

Balancing Political and Economic Interests

Trump’s renewed support for H-1B visas has sparked debate, with political analyst Craig Agranoff noting potential tension with his political base. Speaking to Newsweek, Agranoff said, “His support for H1B visas might seem at odds with the broader ‘America First’ stance that resonates with much of his MAGA base. Many within that movement view these visas as competing with American workers for jobs, especially in tech sectors. His position could alienate some staunch supporters who feel strongly about prioritizing domestic labor.”

Agranoff also highlighted Trump’s history of navigating between populist rhetoric and pro-business policies. “It’s important to note that Trump has always balanced his populist rhetoric with policies that appeal to business interests,” Agranoff explained. “The H1B program is valued by many industries for bringing in skilled labor, and Trump may be trying to maintain support from the business community while framing his stance as pro-growth and beneficial to the U.S. economy. Whether this creates lasting friction with his base will depend on how effectively he communicates the economic benefits of H1B visas in a way that aligns with the MAGA vision.”

Also Read: Did Georgia Judge Stephen Yekel Die by Suicide in the Courtroom on His Final Day on the Bench?